South Carolina is officially the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the 13th consecutive week. Meanwhile, Iowa climbed back to No. 2 as Caitlin Clark moved one step closer to becoming women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer. 

Since early January, Iowa, UCLA and Kansas State have taken turns at the No. 2 spot, but none of them have been able to hold onto it for very long as conference play has been pure chaos for everyone. This week, the Hawkeyes moved up after wins over Northwestern and Maryland. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer against Northwestern, and now she's only 66 points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time women's scoring record.

NC State, Colorado and Ohio State round out the top five. The Buckeyes earned their best ranking of the season after a 74-69 win over then-No. 10 Indiana on Sunday.

Another team coming off a great week is USC. The Trojans snuck back into the top 10 after collecting a 67-58 victory at then-No. 4 Stanford behind an incredible 51-point performance from freshman JuJu Watkins. That was the most points scored in a single game in program history, and the most scored by any Division I women's player this season. If that wasn't enough, Watkins also recorded her fourth double-double as she added 11 rebounds in Friday's big win. 

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina 21-08751
2Iowa21-28363
3NC State19-28025
4Colorado19-37436
5Ohio State19-36948
6Stanford20-36914
7Texas21-362812
8Kansas State20-35932
9UCLA17-45467
10USC16-454315
11UConn19-452211
12Notre Dame17-445514
13LSU19-44509
14Indiana18-339810
15Louisville19-339416
16Virginia Tech18-437917
17Oregon State17-332218
18Baylor17-431713
19Gonzaga22-229219
20Utah17-626720
21Creighton18-316922
22West Virginia19-213923
23Syracuse18-410621
24Oklahoma15-669NR
25Princeton17-34425

Others receiving votes: UNLV 32, North Carolina 22, Fairfield 21, Mississippi State 19, Tennessee 3, Florida State 2, Michigan State 1, Duke 1