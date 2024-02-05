South Carolina is officially the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the 13th consecutive week. Meanwhile, Iowa climbed back to No. 2 as Caitlin Clark moved one step closer to becoming women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer.
Since early January, Iowa, UCLA and Kansas State have taken turns at the No. 2 spot, but none of them have been able to hold onto it for very long as conference play has been pure chaos for everyone. This week, the Hawkeyes moved up after wins over Northwestern and Maryland. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer against Northwestern, and now she's only 66 points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time women's scoring record.
NC State, Colorado and Ohio State round out the top five. The Buckeyes earned their best ranking of the season after a 74-69 win over then-No. 10 Indiana on Sunday.
Another team coming off a great week is USC. The Trojans snuck back into the top 10 after collecting a 67-58 victory at then-No. 4 Stanford behind an incredible 51-point performance from freshman JuJu Watkins. That was the most points scored in a single game in program history, and the most scored by any Division I women's player this season. If that wasn't enough, Watkins also recorded her fourth double-double as she added 11 rebounds in Friday's big win.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|South Carolina
|21-0
|875
|1
|2
|Iowa
|21-2
|836
|3
|3
|NC State
|19-2
|802
|5
|4
|Colorado
|19-3
|743
|6
|5
|Ohio State
|19-3
|694
|8
|6
|Stanford
|20-3
|691
|4
|7
|Texas
|21-3
|628
|12
|8
|Kansas State
|20-3
|593
|2
|9
|UCLA
|17-4
|546
|7
|10
|USC
|16-4
|543
|15
|11
|UConn
|19-4
|522
|11
|12
|Notre Dame
|17-4
|455
|14
|13
|LSU
|19-4
|450
|9
|14
|Indiana
|18-3
|398
|10
|15
|Louisville
|19-3
|394
|16
|16
|Virginia Tech
|18-4
|379
|17
|17
|Oregon State
|17-3
|322
|18
|18
|Baylor
|17-4
|317
|13
|19
|Gonzaga
|22-2
|292
|19
|20
|Utah
|17-6
|267
|20
|21
|Creighton
|18-3
|169
|22
|22
|West Virginia
|19-2
|139
|23
|23
|Syracuse
|18-4
|106
|21
|24
|Oklahoma
|15-6
|69
|NR
|25
|Princeton
|17-3
|44
|25
Others receiving votes: UNLV 32, North Carolina 22, Fairfield 21, Mississippi State 19, Tennessee 3, Florida State 2, Michigan State 1, Duke 1