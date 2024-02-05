South Carolina is officially the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the 13th consecutive week. Meanwhile, Iowa climbed back to No. 2 as Caitlin Clark moved one step closer to becoming women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer.

Since early January, Iowa, UCLA and Kansas State have taken turns at the No. 2 spot, but none of them have been able to hold onto it for very long as conference play has been pure chaos for everyone. This week, the Hawkeyes moved up after wins over Northwestern and Maryland. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer against Northwestern, and now she's only 66 points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time women's scoring record.

NC State, Colorado and Ohio State round out the top five. The Buckeyes earned their best ranking of the season after a 74-69 win over then-No. 10 Indiana on Sunday.

Another team coming off a great week is USC. The Trojans snuck back into the top 10 after collecting a 67-58 victory at then-No. 4 Stanford behind an incredible 51-point performance from freshman JuJu Watkins. That was the most points scored in a single game in program history, and the most scored by any Division I women's player this season. If that wasn't enough, Watkins also recorded her fourth double-double as she added 11 rebounds in Friday's big win.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 21-0 875 1 2 Iowa 21-2 836 3 3 NC State 19-2 802 5 4 Colorado 19-3 743 6 5 Ohio State 19-3 694 8 6 Stanford 20-3 691 4 7 Texas 21-3 628 12 8 Kansas State 20-3 593 2 9 UCLA 17-4 546 7 10 USC 16-4 543 15 11 UConn 19-4 522 11 12 Notre Dame 17-4 455 14 13 LSU 19-4 450 9 14 Indiana 18-3 398 10 15 Louisville 19-3 394 16 16 Virginia Tech 18-4 379 17 17 Oregon State 17-3 322 18 18 Baylor 17-4 317 13 19 Gonzaga 22-2 292 19 20 Utah 17-6 267 20 21 Creighton 18-3 169 22 22 West Virginia 19-2 139 23 23 Syracuse 18-4 106 21 24 Oklahoma 15-6 69 NR 25 Princeton 17-3 44 25

Others receiving votes: UNLV 32, North Carolina 22, Fairfield 21, Mississippi State 19, Tennessee 3, Florida State 2, Michigan State 1, Duke 1