For the second straight week, the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 poll remain unchanged. South Carolina is once again the unanimous No. 1, while the Washington Huskies are ranked for the first time since 2017.

South Carolina is coming off a 99-29 win over Presbyterian with seven Gamecocks scoring in double figures -- tying the most double-digit players in the Dawn Staley era. The whole team also tied a program record for most blocks in one day (17).

The UCLA Bruins have not played in a week, but they kept their No. 2 spot. They have a big game coming up against No. 13 Ohio State on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, UConn has beaten back-to-back ranked opponents but remains at No. 17. Their latest win was an 86-62 result against now-No. 19 Louisville, which was the most points the Cardinals have given up all season.

Only 14 unbeaten teams remain in women's college basketball, and UNLV is no longer one of them. The Lady Rebels entered the poll last week but had to exit after an 84-54 loss to Seton Hall on Saturday. The Miami Hurricanes are also no longer unbeaten and have left the rankings following a 75-57 loss to No. 10 Baylor. Washington and TCU took the vacant spots.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (35) 10-0 875 1 2 UCLA 9-0 837 2 3 North Carolina State 11-0 773 3 4 Iowa 11-1 736 4 5 Texas 11-0 728 5 6 USC 8-0 668 6 7 LSU 11-1 654 7 8 Colorado 9-1 624 8 9 Stanford 9-1 589 9 10 Baylor 9-0 587 10 11 Utah 9-2 479 11 12 Kansas State 10-1 472 13 13 Ohio State 9-1 470 12 14 Notre Dame 8-1 447 14 15 Virginia Tech 8-2 378 16 16 Indiana 8-1 371 15 17 UConn 7-3 369 17 18 Marquette 11-0 300 19 19 Louisville 10-2 203 18 20 Gonzaga 11-2 200 21 21 Florida State 8-3 120 22 21 Creighton 8-2 120 20 23 Washington 11-0 83 NR 24 North Carolina 7-4 57 25 25 TCU 11-0 49 NR

Others receiving votes: Miami 45, West Virginia 37, Washington St 29, UNLV 18, Texas A&M 13, Texas Tech 13, Mississippi St. 6, Oregon St. 5, Minnesota 4, Green Bay 4, Davidson 4, Syracuse 3, Nebraska 2, Mississippi 2, Michigan St. 1.