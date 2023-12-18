kamilla-cardoso-south-carolina-getty.jpg
Getty Images

For the second straight week, the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 poll remain unchanged. South Carolina is once again the unanimous No. 1, while the Washington Huskies are ranked for the first time since 2017.

South Carolina is coming off a 99-29 win over Presbyterian with seven Gamecocks scoring in double figures -- tying the most double-digit players in the Dawn Staley era. The whole team also tied a program record for most blocks in one day (17). 

The UCLA Bruins have not played in a week, but they kept their No. 2 spot. They have a big game coming up against No. 13 Ohio State on Monday evening. 

Meanwhile, UConn has beaten back-to-back ranked opponents but remains at No. 17. Their latest win was an 86-62 result against now-No. 19 Louisville, which was the most points the Cardinals have given up all season. 

Only 14 unbeaten teams remain in women's college basketball, and UNLV is no longer one of them. The Lady Rebels entered the poll last week but had to exit after an 84-54 loss to Seton Hall on Saturday. The Miami Hurricanes are also no longer unbeaten and have left the rankings following a 75-57 loss to No. 10 Baylor. Washington and TCU took the vacant spots. 

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina (35)10-08751
2UCLA9-08372
3North Carolina State11-07733
4Iowa11-17364
5Texas11-07285
6USC8-06686
7LSU11-16547
8Colorado9-16248
9Stanford9-15899
10Baylor9-058710
11Utah9-247911
12Kansas State10-147213
13Ohio State 9-147012
14Notre Dame 8-144714
15Virginia Tech8-237816
16Indiana8-137115
17UConn7-336917
18Marquette11-030019
19Louisville10-220318
20Gonzaga11-220021
21Florida State8-312022
21Creighton8-212020
23Washington11-083NR
24North Carolina7-45725
25TCU11-049NR

Others receiving votes: Miami 45, West Virginia 37, Washington St 29, UNLV 18, Texas A&M 13, Texas Tech 13, Mississippi St. 6, Oregon St. 5, Minnesota 4, Green Bay 4, Davidson 4, Syracuse 3, Nebraska 2, Mississippi 2, Michigan St. 1.