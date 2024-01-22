There was a lot of movement this week, but the South Carolina Gamecocks are once again the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll. Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins are back at No. 2 after Iowa fell to Ohio State.

Despite a 45-point performance by Caitlin Clark on Sunday, the Hawkeyes moved down three spots to No. 5 following their 100-92 overtime loss to the Buckeyes. Clark collided with a fan who was rushing the court after the game, but the Iowa star appears to be unharmed. Ohio State was lifted to victory by Cotie McMahon's career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds in front of a sold-out crowd at Schottenstein Center. The upset helped Ohio State climb six spots to No. 12.

The Pac-12 conference is taking USC on a roller coaster ride this month. The Trojans were responsible for UCLA's first loss of the season on Jan. 14, but since then they have taken back-to-back losses to Utah and Colorado. Lindsay Gottlieb's team is down to No. 11, while Utah is No. 16 and Colorado remains at No. 3.

Despite having to play without star center Ayoka Lee while she recovers from an ankle injury, the Kansas State Wildcats took a win against in-state rival Kansas and moved up to No. 4 -- their best ranking in 21 years.

The team with the biggest fall was the Florida State Seminoles, who were No. 15 last week after they had picked up back-to-back wins against ranked opponents. However, they took an unexpected 91-87 loss to Virginia on Sunday and found themselves going down to No. 23.

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are currently No. 9, and the defending national champions will have a big opportunity to prove themselves on Thursday as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 17-0 875 1 2 UCLA 15-1 833 5 3 Colorado 16-2 763 3 4 Kansas State 18-1 753 7 5 Iowa 18-2 729 2 6 Stanford 17-2 695 8 7 NC State 16-2 646 4 8 UConn 16-3 635 9 9 LSU 18-2 575 10 10 Texas 18-2 553 11 11 USC 13-3 515 6 12 Ohio State 15-3 493 18 13 Baylor 15-2 480 12 14 Indiana 16-2 396 16 15 Notre Dame 14-3 331 19 16 Utah 13-5 328 20 17 Gonzaga 18-2 320 17 18 Louisville 16-3 315 13 19 Virginia Tech 14-4 272 14 20 North Carolina 14-5 243 23 21 Creighton 14-3 169 21 22 Syracuse 16-2 131 NR 23 Florida State 14-6 104 15 24 West Virginia 16-2 78 NR 25 Oregon State 15-3 43 NR

Others receiving votes: Marquette 37, Princeton 21, Iowa St. 14, UNLV 12, Fairfield 8, Washington St 3, Miami 2, Green Bay 1, Richmond 1, Virginia 1.