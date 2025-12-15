UConn remains the top team in the AP Top 25 after putting on a defensive clinic in a 79-51 win against USC on Saturday. The reigning national champions have now won 26 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the Trojans dropped to No. 19. Offense has been a struggle for Lindsay Gottlieb's squad recently, and this was the second consecutive game they scored under 60 points.

No. 2 Texas also had a big test during the weekend and the Longhorns passed with flying colors with an 89-54 win over now-No. 15 Baylor on Sunday. Their 110-45 victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday is also worth nothing because Madison Booker registered the first triple-double of her career with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was an interesting week for in-state rivalries. Oklahoma State dropped out of the rankings following a 92-70 loss to now-No. 8 Oklahoma. No. 5 LSU had a shaky start against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, but the Tigers eventually found a better rhythm and took an 87-61 win.

Meanwhile, No. 10 Iowa State pulled off a 74-69 victory over Iowa with yet another outstanding performance by national Player of the Year candidate Audi Crooks. The Hawkeyes, who remained at No. 11 this week, bounced back with a 102-68 win over Lindenwood, but the Hawkeyes have to be extra locked in this week because they have a game against UConn on Saturday.

It's already been a pretty good month for the Louisville Cardinals, who almost upset No. 3 South Carolina on Dec. 4. Their efforts finally got them a resume-boosting result on Sunday with a 76-66 overtime win over North Carolina. This helped Louisville move up to No. 16 while the Tar Heels slipped to No. 18. Louisville is now the top-ranked team in the ACC, though its worth noting the conference is having a down year, with only three teams in the top 25.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 10-0 792 (24) 1 2 Texas 12-0 776 (8) 2 3 South Carolina 10-1 727 3 4 UCLA 9-1 710 4 5 LSU 11-0 642 5 6 Michigan 9-1 640 6 7 Maryland 12-0 583 7 8 Oklahoma 11-1 566 9 9 TCU 11-0 560 8 10 Iowa State 12-0 555 10 11 Iowa 10-1 430 11 12 Kentucky 11-1 414 15 13 Vanderbilt 9-0 403 14 14 Ole Miss 10-1 322 17 15 Baylor 10-2 302 13 16 Louisville 10-3 297 22 17 Tennessee 7-2 278 18 18 North Carolina 9-3 273 12 19 USC 7-3 246 16 20 Notre Dame 8-2 221 19 21 Ohio State 9-1 180 21 22 Washington 9-1 161 20 23 Nebraska 11-0 123 24 24 Michigan State 9-1 62 25 25 Princeton 10-1 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 35, Texas Tech 26, Alabama 13, Georgia 12, NC State 8, Arizona St. 1, Illinois 1.