Getty Images

UConn remains the top team in the AP Top 25 after putting on a defensive clinic in a 79-51 win against USC on Saturday. The reigning national champions have now won 26 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the Trojans dropped to No. 19. Offense has been a struggle for Lindsay Gottlieb's squad recently, and this was the second consecutive game they scored under 60 points. 

No. 2 Texas also had a big test during the weekend and the Longhorns passed with flying colors with an 89-54 win over now-No. 15 Baylor on Sunday. Their 110-45 victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday is also worth nothing because Madison Booker registered the first triple-double of her career with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was an interesting week for in-state rivalries. Oklahoma State dropped out of the rankings following a 92-70 loss to now-No. 8 Oklahoma. No. 5 LSU had a shaky start against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, but the Tigers eventually found a better rhythm and took an 87-61 win.

Meanwhile, No. 10 Iowa State pulled off a 74-69 victory over Iowa with yet another outstanding performance by national Player of the Year candidate Audi Crooks. The Hawkeyes, who remained at No. 11 this week, bounced back with a 102-68 win over Lindenwood, but the Hawkeyes have to be extra locked in this week because they have a game against UConn on Saturday.

It's already been a pretty good month for the Louisville Cardinals, who almost upset No. 3 South Carolina on Dec. 4. Their efforts finally got them a resume-boosting result on Sunday with a 76-66 overtime win over North Carolina. This helped Louisville move up to No. 16 while the Tar Heels slipped to No. 18. Louisville is now the top-ranked team in the ACC, though its worth noting the conference is having a down year, with only three teams in the top 25.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UConn10-0792 (24)1
2Texas12-0776 (8)2
3South Carolina10-17273
4UCLA9-17104
5LSU11-06425
6Michigan9-16406
7Maryland12-05837
8Oklahoma11-15669
9TCU11-05608
10Iowa State12-055510
11Iowa10-143011
12Kentucky11-141415
13Vanderbilt9-040314
14Ole Miss10-132217
15Baylor10-230213
16Louisville10-329722
17Tennessee7-227818
18North Carolina9-327312
19USC7-324616
20Notre Dame8-222119
21Ohio State9-118021
22Washington9-116120
23Nebraska11-012324
24Michigan State9-16225
25Princeton 10-140NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 35, Texas Tech 26, Alabama 13, Georgia 12, NC State 8, Arizona St. 1, Illinois 1.