Women's college basketball AP Top 25: UConn stays on top after statement win over USC, Louisville up to No. 16
Louisville is now the top-ranked team in the ACC after its OT win over North Carolina
UConn remains the top team in the AP Top 25 after putting on a defensive clinic in a 79-51 win against USC on Saturday. The reigning national champions have now won 26 consecutive games dating back to last season.
Meanwhile, the Trojans dropped to No. 19. Offense has been a struggle for Lindsay Gottlieb's squad recently, and this was the second consecutive game they scored under 60 points.
No. 2 Texas also had a big test during the weekend and the Longhorns passed with flying colors with an 89-54 win over now-No. 15 Baylor on Sunday. Their 110-45 victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday is also worth nothing because Madison Booker registered the first triple-double of her career with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
It was an interesting week for in-state rivalries. Oklahoma State dropped out of the rankings following a 92-70 loss to now-No. 8 Oklahoma. No. 5 LSU had a shaky start against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, but the Tigers eventually found a better rhythm and took an 87-61 win.
Meanwhile, No. 10 Iowa State pulled off a 74-69 victory over Iowa with yet another outstanding performance by national Player of the Year candidate Audi Crooks. The Hawkeyes, who remained at No. 11 this week, bounced back with a 102-68 win over Lindenwood, but the Hawkeyes have to be extra locked in this week because they have a game against UConn on Saturday.
It's already been a pretty good month for the Louisville Cardinals, who almost upset No. 3 South Carolina on Dec. 4. Their efforts finally got them a resume-boosting result on Sunday with a 76-66 overtime win over North Carolina. This helped Louisville move up to No. 16 while the Tar Heels slipped to No. 18. Louisville is now the top-ranked team in the ACC, though its worth noting the conference is having a down year, with only three teams in the top 25.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|10-0
|792 (24)
|1
|2
|Texas
|12-0
|776 (8)
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|10-1
|727
|3
|4
|UCLA
|9-1
|710
|4
|5
|LSU
|11-0
|642
|5
|6
|Michigan
|9-1
|640
|6
|7
|Maryland
|12-0
|583
|7
|8
|Oklahoma
|11-1
|566
|9
|9
|TCU
|11-0
|560
|8
|10
|Iowa State
|12-0
|555
|10
|11
|Iowa
|10-1
|430
|11
|12
|Kentucky
|11-1
|414
|15
|13
|Vanderbilt
|9-0
|403
|14
|14
|Ole Miss
|10-1
|322
|17
|15
|Baylor
|10-2
|302
|13
|16
|Louisville
|10-3
|297
|22
|17
|Tennessee
|7-2
|278
|18
|18
|North Carolina
|9-3
|273
|12
|19
|USC
|7-3
|246
|16
|20
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|221
|19
|21
|Ohio State
|9-1
|180
|21
|22
|Washington
|9-1
|161
|20
|23
|Nebraska
|11-0
|123
|24
|24
|Michigan State
|9-1
|62
|25
|25
|Princeton
|10-1
|40
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 35, Texas Tech 26, Alabama 13, Georgia 12, NC State 8, Arizona St. 1, Illinois 1.