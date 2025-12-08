Women's college basketball AP Top 25: UConn stays at No. 1 as conference play tips off, Iowa and Kentucky rise
UConn held on tight to the No. 1 spot of the AP Top 25 with a dominant 102-35 win over DePaul the day of Sue Bird's jersey retirement. The top 10 remained unchanged, but it was by no means a boring week as many teams tipped off conference play.
Maryland stayed at No. 7 after surviving double overtime in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota and walking away with a 100-99 victory. The Terrapins were down by seven with 44 seconds remaining in the second overtime period, but they showed a lot of fight to make the comeback. The team is 11-0 despite having three season ending injuries, most recently Kaylene Smikle who has been playing through pain and is opting to have knee surgery.
Ole Miss has not faced an SEC opponent yet, but Rebels are down to No. 17 and no longer undefeated following a 61-60 loss to Kansas State. They struggled making much happen on offense, but they were by no means the only ones with that issue this week.
Shots were not falling in the game between USC and Washington, particularly in the first quarter when both teams combined for 12 points. The Trojans eventually walked away with a 59-50 victory and stayed at No. 16 while Washington surprisingly moved up one spot to No. 20. USC has some work to do this week to prepare for a matchup against UConn on Saturday afternoon.
Other big matches this week include a Wednesday in-state rivalry game between No. 10 Iowa State and No. 11 Iowa. On Sunday, No. 2 Texas will be tested against No. 13 Baylor.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|9-0
|791 (23)
|1
|2
|Texas
|10-0
|777 (9)
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|9-1
|726
|3
|4
|UCLA
|9-1
|711
|4
|5
|LSU
|10-0
|649
|5
|6
|Michigan
|8-1
|642
|6
|7
|Maryland
|11-0
|590
|7
|8
|TCU
|10-0
|566
|8
|9
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|553
|9
|10
|Iowa State
|10-0
|505
|10
|11
|Iowa
|9-0
|474
|12
|12
|North Carolina
|9-2
|422
|11
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|392
|14
|14
|Vanderbilt
|9-0
|369
|15
|15
|Kentucky
|10-1
|332
|17
|16
|USC
|7-2
|328
|16
|17
|Ole Miss
|8-1
|292
|13
|18
|Tennessee
|6-2
|257
|19
|19
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|179
|18
|20
|Washington
|8-1
|163
|21
|21
|Ohio State
|7-1
|160
|23
|22
|Louisville
|8-3
|154
|22
|23
|Oklahoma State
|10-1
|130
|24
|24
|Nebraska
|9-0
|74
|NR
|25
|Michigan State
|8-1
|72
|20
Others receiving votes: Princeton 31, Texas Tech 24, Georgia 12, Alabama 11, NC State 8, Oregon 3, Stanford 1, Illinois 1, West Virginia 1.