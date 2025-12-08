UConn held on tight to the No. 1 spot of the AP Top 25 with a dominant 102-35 win over DePaul the day of Sue Bird's jersey retirement. The top 10 remained unchanged, but it was by no means a boring week as many teams tipped off conference play.

Maryland stayed at No. 7 after surviving double overtime in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota and walking away with a 100-99 victory. The Terrapins were down by seven with 44 seconds remaining in the second overtime period, but they showed a lot of fight to make the comeback. The team is 11-0 despite having three season ending injuries, most recently Kaylene Smikle who has been playing through pain and is opting to have knee surgery.

Ole Miss has not faced an SEC opponent yet, but Rebels are down to No. 17 and no longer undefeated following a 61-60 loss to Kansas State. They struggled making much happen on offense, but they were by no means the only ones with that issue this week.

Shots were not falling in the game between USC and Washington, particularly in the first quarter when both teams combined for 12 points. The Trojans eventually walked away with a 59-50 victory and stayed at No. 16 while Washington surprisingly moved up one spot to No. 20. USC has some work to do this week to prepare for a matchup against UConn on Saturday afternoon.

Other big matches this week include a Wednesday in-state rivalry game between No. 10 Iowa State and No. 11 Iowa. On Sunday, No. 2 Texas will be tested against No. 13 Baylor.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 9-0 791 (23) 1 2 Texas 10-0 777 (9) 2 3 South Carolina 9-1 726 3 4 UCLA 9-1 711 4 5 LSU 10-0 649 5 6 Michigan 8-1 642 6 7 Maryland 11-0 590 7 8 TCU 10-0 566 8 9 Oklahoma 9-1 553 9 10 Iowa State 10-0 505 10 11 Iowa 9-0 474 12 12 North Carolina 9-2 422 11 13 Baylor 9-1 392 14 14 Vanderbilt 9-0 369 15 15 Kentucky 10-1 332 17 16 USC 7-2 328 16 17 Ole Miss 8-1 292 13 18 Tennessee 6-2 257 19 19 Notre Dame 6-2 179 18 20 Washington 8-1 163 21 21 Ohio State 7-1 160 23 22 Louisville 8-3 154 22 23 Oklahoma State 10-1 130 24 24 Nebraska 9-0 74 NR 25 Michigan State 8-1 72 20

Others receiving votes: Princeton 31, Texas Tech 24, Georgia 12, Alabama 11, NC State 8, Oregon 3, Stanford 1, Illinois 1, West Virginia 1.