UConn almost suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Michigan, but a 31-performance by Azzi Fudd helped the Huskies remain undefeated and keep their No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25.

South Carolina, UCLA and Texas round up the top four, but they will all be tested this week at the Players Era championship in Las Vegas. Joining them will be Duke, a team that fell off the rankings last week and dug itself deeper into a hole after a loss to South Florida on Thursday. The Blue Devils are no longer receiving votes.

No. 5 LSU has now scored 100+ points in six consecutive games, which set a new record for an SEC team. The previous one was five consecutive games, also held by Kim Mulkey's Tigers during the 2022-23 season, when they won the national championship. Coincidentally, the new record also matches the NCAA record set by the 1981-1982 Louisiana Tech team when Mulkey was a player.

Although Michigan fell short against UConn, the Wolverines gave the Huskies a tough battle in the 72-69 loss and therefore stayed at No. 6.

A week after Notre Dame suffered a 39-point loss to Michigan, the Fighting Irish bounced back with a 61-59 win over USC thanks to a clutch game-winner by Hannah Hidalgo. This result helped Notre Dame move up to No. 19 while the Trojans fell to No. 18. Another big winner this week was Iowa, who moved up to No. 11 thanks to a 57-52 win over then-No. 7 Baylor.

NC State is a young team and the Wolfpack's inexperience has led them to a 3-3 record They took a big hit after getting upset 68-63 by Rhode Island on Sunday and are now down to No. 25.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 6-0 797 (30) 1 2 South Carolina 6-0 758 (1) 2 3 UCLA 6-0 746 (1) 3 4 Texas 5-0 701 4 5 LSU 6-0 659 5 6 Michigan 5-1 627 6 7 Maryland 7-0 565 9 8 TCU 6-0 563 10 9 Oklahoma 5-1 561 8 10 Iowa State 7-0 475 12 11 Iowa 6-0 423 19 12 North Carolina 5-1 420 14 13 Ole Miss 4-0 379 13 14 Tennessee 5-1 374 15 15 Baylor 5-1 354 7 16 Kentucky 7-0 322 20 17 Vanderbilt 6-0 298 17 18 USC 3-2 284 11 19 Notre Dame 4-1 256 24 20 Michigan State 6-0 210 22 21 West Virginia 6-0 175 23 22 Washington 5-0 137 25 23 Louisville 4-2 89 21 24 Oklahoma State 5-1 71 18 25 NC State 3-3 43 16

Others receiving votes: Stanford 36, South Dakota St. 24, Ohio St. 15, Richmond 10, Nebraska 10, Texas Tech 5, Princeton 4, South Dakota 3, Oregon 2, Kansas 2, Fairfield 2.