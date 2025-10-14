Six months after lifting the NCAA Tournament trophy, the UConn Huskies are tipping off the 2025-26 season as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll. Even with Paige Bueckers gone to the WNBA, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong are set to lead Geno Auriemma's deepest – and healthiest – roster in a while.

This is the 252nd time UConn is ranked No. 1, the most in women's college basketball history, but the first time since 2017 that the Huskies enter the season as the preseason No.1. The program with the second-most appearances as the top team is Tennessee, with 110.

All Final Four teams are entering the season with high expectations. Runner-up South Carolina is ranked No. 2, despite forward Chloe Kitts missing her senior season with a torn ACL and Ashlyn Watkins taking a leave of absence to work on her personal life. (AP poll votes were due before the Kitts injury was announced.) Regardless, the Gamecocks are still looking strong with multiple key pieces, including Joyce Edwards, who was one of the top freshmen in the country. Dawn Staley's roster also got stronger on offense with the addition of Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, who led the nation in scoring last season.

UCLA, starting at No. 3, has key returners Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts -- whose sister Sienna is starting her freshman year with the Bruins. They also got a talented transfer in former Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens. Meanwhile, Texas is No. 4 with Rori Harmon and Madison Booker running it back.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers, No. 5, could be a fun fit for South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley, one of the most athletic players in college basketball. The SEC is expected to be a very competitive conference with a total of eight teams in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, including five in the top 10.

One of the biggest disappointments will be USC star JuJu Watkins sitting out with a torn ACL. There are more questions than answers for the Trojans at the moment, so they might not be considered a championship team yet. However, they are still talented enough to be ranked No. 18.

As for No. 15 Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish are returning just three scholarship players from last season, and only two who actually saw the court. It is a rebuilding season for the Hannah Hidalgo-led team, but the expanded roles of Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford could help these "feisty underdogs" bounce back faster than expected.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 0-0 771 (27) -- 2 South Carolina 0-0 740 (4)

3 UCLA 0-0 705

4 Texas 0-0 672

5 LSU 0-0 647

6 Oklahoma 0-0 593

7 Duke 0-0 578

8 Tennessee 0-0 559

9 NC State 0-0 510

10 Maryland 0-0 461

11 North Carolina 0-0 440

12 Ole Miss 0-0 382

13 Michigan 0-0 375

14 Iowa State 0-0 363

15 Notre Dame 0-0 289

16 Baylor 0-0 280

17 TCU 0-0 262

18 USC 0-0 235

19 Vanderbilt 0-0 229

20 Louisville 0-0 228

21 Iowa 0-0 130

22 Oklahoma State 0-0 128

23 Michigan State 0-0 103

24 Kentucky 0-0 93

25 Richmond 0-0 93



Others receiving votes: Washington 79, Ohio St. 46, West Virginia 17, Princeton 17, Minnesota 15, Kansas St 15, Kansas 7, Stanford 3, South Dakota St. 3, Illinois 2, Nebraska 2, Columbia 2.