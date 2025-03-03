This year's freshman class was full of surprises. Names we expected to hear all season seemed to fade into faint whispers while others emerged from the curtains to take center stage.

For this week's women's college basketball Freshmen Tracker, we look at a few overlooked freshmen who could turn into household names as their career progresses.

Toby Fournier, Duke

The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils are hitting their stride at the perfect time, and it's being accompanied by the emergence of talented freshman Toby Fournier.

In Duke's final three games of the regular season, Fournier averaged 23 points, including a 28-point explosion against No. 24 Florida State on Sunday. It's also worth noting Duke won all three of these games thanks, in part, to Fournier's production.

As they head into the ACC Tournament, the No. 3-seeded Blue Devils will need to find ways to keep Fournier comfortable within the flow of the offense as this may lead to a deep postseason run.

Mia Woolfolk, Georgia

It's safe to say the Georgia Bulldogs did not have the season they wanted. UGA's 12-18 record currently has the team sitting at 12th in a stacked SEC conference, making the task of securing an NCAA Tournament berth a daunting one.

However, it seems like the Bulldogs have made a valuable investment in their future with the recruitment of freshman Mia Woolfolk. On the season, Woolfolk averaged 11.4 points on 51% from the floor. She was also instrumental in some of Georgia's big wins, including Sunday's 72-69 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee.

Tennessee suffers upset loss to Georgia: No. 11 Lady Vols can't overcome Talaysia Cooper's injury, slow start Isabel Gonzalez

Woolfolk scored 20 points in the contest to go along with four rebounds, two steals and a block. This comes after she poured in 17 points during a win over Auburn on Thursday.

Olivia Olson, Michigan

Michigan has had a rollercoaster season, but freshman Olivia Olson has been a consistent bright spot for the Wolverines. On the season, she averaged 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 47% from the field.

That steady production was evident during Michigan's 78-69 win over Illinois on Sunday. Olson scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists to help give Michigan the victory over the Fighting Illini.

Now, the Wolverines head into the Big Ten tournament at the No. 5 seed. Although they have realistic, immediate postseason aspirations, Olson's development into a household name over the course of her career will be the overarching storyline for Michigan.