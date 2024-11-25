The past week of women's college basketball was full of games that had fans glued to their television sets. From Hannah Hidalgo and No. 6 Notre Dame handing JuJu Watkins and No. 3 USC their first loss of the season to Hailey Van Lith's fast start with No. 19 TCU, there was plenty of action to keep audiences entertained.

While most of the attention was centered around the nation's stars and upperclassmen, some of that excitement trickled down to a few freshmen who are starting to make a name for themselves. This includes one first-year guard who played a big role in this weekend's most talked-about game.

Elina Aarnisalo, G -- UCLA

No. 5 UCLA shocked the nation Sunday when they easily handled the reigning national champions and No. 1 team in the country, South Carolina. In part, the Bruins' 77-62 victory was the result of a big night from their freshman guard, Elina Aarnisalo.

Aarnisalo scored 13 points while shooting 60% from the field against South Carolina, making her the team's second-leading scorer on the night. The 5-foot-10 guard also pulled in three rebounds, handed out four assists and grabbed a steal in her 27 minutes of action.

Sunday's contest isn't the first time Aarnisalo has flashed her brilliance this season. On the year, she's averaging 12.6 points and four rebounds. She also ranks seventh nationally in assists per game with a 6.8 average.

As the Bruins prepare for their first year of Big Ten play, fans should expect Aarnisalo's role to expand even more considering her strong start.

No. 5 UCLA plays UT Martin on Friday at p.m. ET

Liv McGill, G -- Florida

Florida (currently No. 12 in the SEC) may have stumbled out of the blocks to start the season, but Gators freshman guard Liv McGill has hit the ground running.

McGill was the only bright spot in Florida's loss to Florida State on Friday. She scored 28 of the Gators' 74 points while also recording three rebounds, five assists and a steal.

On the season, McGill is Florida's leading scorer, averaging 19 points while shooting 51% from the floor. She's also been the Gators' main playmaker, as her 6.8 assists a game leads the team and ranks among the top 10 nationally.

If McGill can keep being aggressive with her passing and playmaking while cutting down on her turnovers, she'll become even more impactful for a Gators team trying to climb out of the SEC's basement.

Florida plays Tulane on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Elsa Lemmila, C -- Ohio State

No. 12 Ohio State is developing an impressive freshmen tandem in Columbus with Elsa Lemmila and Jolani Cambridge.

At first glance, Lemmila's numbers won't jump off the stat sheet. But a closer look at how she's fitting into the Buckeyes' system will pique your interest. Lemmila is averaging 7.6 points and 7.8 rebounds, but the 6-foot-6 center's defensive impact goes beyond the numbers.

Lemmila is blocking nearly three shots a game, the 11th-best average in the nation. She's also adding 1.2 steals a game, making her a legitimate defensive weapon for a top-15 team.

Lemmila is showing signs of life on offense as well. In Ohio State's Wednesday win over Ohio, she poured in 21 points in 24 minutes on close to 70% from the floor. She also grabbed 14 rebounds and had five blocked shots.

It would be unreasonable to think the freshman can reproduce a performance like this on a nightly basis. But if Lemmila finds a medium between her Ohio outing and the two points she scored Sunday against Bowling Green, the Buckeyes are looking at a future post presence who can anchor the paint on both ends of the floor.

No. 12 Ohio State plays Old Dominion on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET