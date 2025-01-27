UConn's Sarah Strong and Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes have proven themselves as the most consistent and impactful freshmen in the country. But this doesn't mean other first-year players can't leave their imprint on big-time, season-defining games for their programs.

For this week's women's college basketball Freshmen Tracker, we give Strong and Blakes their well-deserved flowers while also shining light on a freshman who helped guide a massive upset.

Sarah Strong, UConn

No. 6 UConn is cruising through the Big East, and Sarah Strong is one of the main reasons why.

Over the past three games, Strong is averaging nearly 24 points while shooting over 71% from the floor. This includes Saturday's dominant performance against Creighton -- a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double in UConn's 72-61 win. She was just as commanding on the defensive end against the Bluejays, blocking four shots and poking away five steals.

Performances like the one Strong put together Saturday, along with the 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists she is averaging on the season, should make her a finalist for almost every postseason freshman award.

UConn plays DePaul on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Jadyn Wooten, Oklahoma State

No. 24 Oklahoma State shocked No. 9 TCU on Wednesday with its 60-59 win over the Horned Frogs. Upsets like this don't happen without some unexpected help coming to the underdog's aid. For the Cowgirls, help came in the form of Jadyn Wooten's 14 bench points.

Wooten's 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals complimented Stailee Heard's game-high 17 points. Together, they pulled off an upset that gave the 17-3 Cowgirls a signature win heading into the last quarter of the regular season.

Oklahoma State plays Arizona State on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Mikayla Blakes will be sitting right next to Strong as a finalist for those postseason freshmen awards. The 18-4 Vanderbilt Commodores have been winning some close games against top-20 opponents, and it's all because of Blakes.

On Sunday, Vandy handed No. 19 Alabama a 66-64 loss thanks to Blakes' 33 points. This comes on the heels of last week's last-second theatrics against then-No. 17 Tennessee, when Blakes converted a game-winning tip-in to stun the Lady Vols.

On the season, Blakes is averaging 21 points for a Commodores squad that's shaping up to be a trap game for the top teams in the SEC.

Vanderbilt will play Florida on Thursday at 7 p.m.