This week's women's basketball Freshman Tracker is headlined by Mikayla Blakes' historic performance against Florida. However, there are other first-year players who are emerging as reliable pieces for programs looking to make a postseason push. This includes one freshman who has been on fire since returning from injury.

Here's a closer look at some of the sport's top first-year players in the latest women's college basketball Freshmen Tracker.

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Mikayla Blakes' freshman season went from great to historic in Vanderbilt's 99-86 win over Florida last week. The New Jersey native exploded for 53 points against the Gators, setting the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record in the process.

The Florida outing was as efficient as it was productive for Blakes, as she converted 66% of her field goal attempts. She also added five made 3-pointers, two assists, three rebounds

Blakes has emerged as not just one of the country's best freshmen, but one of the best players, period. Her 22.1 points a game is seventh nationally and tops among freshmen, plus she's led Vanderbilt into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in 11 years.

Zamareya Jones, NC State

Zamareya Jones has been instrumental to No. 14 NC State's 10-1 record in ACC play. On Sunday, she helped add to the Wolfpack's second-place conference standing by scoring 17 points off the bench in NC State's 90-83 win over Wake Forest.

Although Jones' season average won't jump off the page, she's been a steady presence for NC State. She's averaging close to 20 minutes a night as a second-unit player, showing she can be a reliable reserve for a team that's a threat to win the ACC.

Berry Wallace, Illinois

Berry Wallace may not get the same national attention that freshmen stars like Blakes, Dani Carnegie (Georgia Tech) or Sarah Strong (UConn) get, but make no mistake about it: Wallace is a gamer who is making an impact at Illinois.

The former McDonald's All-American battled through a hand injury at the start of the season. However, since her return, she's been a bright spot for the 18-5 Illini.

Wallace's presence was truly felt Sunday in Illinois' 66-64 win over then-No. 14 Maryland. The freshman forward scored 14 points off the bench to lift the Illini, including four made 3-pointers.

