Mikayla Blakes is the gift that keeps on giving. The Vanderbilt freshman is putting up astronomical numbers, breaking her own records in the process.

For this week's women's college basketball Freshmen Tracker, we give Blakes her well-deserved flowers. We also highlight a dominant performance from Sarah Strong that helped lift UConn to a historic victory over South Carolina.

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

It's rare in any sport that a record is broken twice in one year by the same player. But Mikayla Blakes' performance on Sunday speaks to how special her freshman season has been.

In January, Blakes initially set the SEC's freshman single-game scoring record at 53 points in Vanderbilt's win over the Florida Gators. However, Blakes bested herself this weekend by scoring 55 points in the Commodores' 98-88 overtime win over Auburn.

Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes sets NCAA freshman scoring record with 55 points in overtime win over Auburn Isabel Gonzalez

This 55-point outing wasn't just an SEC milestone, either. It's the most points scored by a freshman in NCAA history, eclipsing the 54 Elena Delle Donne scored as a redshirt freshman at Delaware in a 2010 loss to James Madison.

Blakes, who is averaging close to 22 points per game, is also the first Division I women's basketball player to register multiple 50-point games in a season since Rachel Banham (Minnesota) and Jasmine Nwajei (Wagner) did it twice during the 2015-16 season.

Vanderbilt will play No. 16 Oklahoma on Thursday

Sarah Strong, UConn

Sarah Strong and No. 7 UConn snapped No. 4 South Carolina's 71-home game winning streak on Sunday in dominant fashion.

The Huskies put together a 87-58 win over the Gamecocks thanks, in part, to Strong's 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. These numbers mirror Strong's season averages as she's the second-leading scorer for this top-10 UConn team.

No. 7 UConn will play Seton Hall on Wednesday

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville

Louisville is a top-five team in the ACC because of a star freshman who has been consistent all season. Tajianna Roberts is the Cardinals' best playmaker as she leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.4 points a game. This was on full display during Louisville's 83-69 win over No. 23 Florida State.

Roberts scored a team-high 17 points against the Seminoles, grabbing 10 rebounds, handing out two assists and poking away two steals in the process. Sunday's win over Florida State gives Louisville its second win over a ranked opponent in February.

Louisville will play No. 13 Duke on Thursday