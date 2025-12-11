Iowa State continued to climb up the CBS Sports rankings after a statement 74-69 win over Iowa on Wednesday night. Audi Crooks' case for Player of the Year got stronger after her fourth 30-point performance of the season, and now the Cyclones sit comfortably at No. 9.

The Hawkeyes' effort kept them at No. 12, but their schedule doesn't get any easier because in less than 10 days Jan Jensen's squad will have to face No. 1 UConn on the road. The Huskies have been at the top of our power rankings since preseason, and this Saturday they have another chance to show why they are No. 1 when they face USC in Los Angeles in an Elite Eight rematch.

The Trojans will definitely come into this game with something to prove. They count on one of the most impressive freshmen in the nation in Jazzy Davidson, but this is still a team trying to figure things out without JuJu Watkins and other key players from last season. They dropped one spot to No. 16 because although they won 59-50 against Washington on Sunday, that was an ugly game for both teams. Washington dropped to No. 25, but the Huskies could potentially bounce back later this month as they face another quality opponent in Stanford -- a team that is still hanging out in our first five out.

Meanwhile, Louisville actually moved up to No. 18 despite a loss to South Carolina. The Gamecocks are the No. 3 team in our power rankings, so only losing 79-77 is no small achievement. Louisville could have pulled off the upset had Tajianna Roberts been successful with her 3-point attempt with four seconds remaining.

No. 2 Texas is UConn's biggest threat right now, and the Longhorns will try to keep proving themselves this weekend as they host No. 14 Baylor on Sunday.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Michigan State, Stanford, Princeton, Alabama, Texas Tech