South Carolina is officially the only undefeated women's college basketball team remaining, and it's the only consistently unmovable team in CBS Sports' power rankings. A lot of changes took place this week, and Florida State was responsible for much of the chaos.

Earlier this month, the Seminoles took NC State to overtime but fell short of the win. They've gotten over that hump and beat two ranked opponents this past week with back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Virginia Tech. This helped Brooke Wyckoff's squad climb all the way up to No. 14 in our power rankings.

UCLA is no longer our No. 2 team, and that's because USC got its revenge in the Los Angeles powerhouses' second meeting of the season. Both the Bruins and Trojans are in the top five this week.

Iowa slid into the No. 2 spot as it's riding a 15-game winning streak, including a victory over Indiana last weekend. The Hawkeyes' 18-1 start is the best in the Lisa Bluder era. Caitlin Clark is still recording monstrous stats along her path to become women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer, but the Hawkeyes are getting stronger as a team because other players are beginning to contribute more. Kate Martin scored 16 points on 62.5% shooting against Wisconsin, marking her 10th double-figure game in the last 12 outings.

LSU fell to No. 11 in the power rankings after a 67-62 upset loss to Auburn. The scoreboard indicates it was a tight game, but Kim Mulkey's team was never really in control. LSU star Angel Reese impressed with 24 points and tried hard to save her team late in the game, but Auburn grad student JaMya Mingo-Young had a huge steal against her with 10 seconds remaining that effectively put an end to LSU's comeback hopes.

Baylor has been trending down after losing to Kansas and Iowa State. The Bears are currently No. 20 in the power rankings, and the team has to shake off its struggles quickly because the Big 12 competition won't be getting any easier.

Speaking of the Big 12, Kansas State rose to No. 7 after a 61-58 win over Texas. The Longhorns lost star point guard Rori Harmon to a season-ending ACL tear, but they have remained a difficult opponent to face and are currently our No. 12-ranked team.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Hawkeyes Last week: 3 3 Buffaloes Last week: 4 4 Trojans Last week: 10 5 Bruins Last week: 2 6 Wolfpack Last week: 8 7 Wildcats Last week: 12 8 Cardinal Last week: 6 9 Huskies Last week: 9 10 Hokies Last week: 7 11 Lady Tigers Last week: 5 12 Longhorns Last week: 11 13 Hoosiers Last week: 13 14 Seminoles Last week: 21 15 Tar Heels Last week: 14 16 Cardinals Last week: 16 17 Buckeyes Last week: 17 18 Fighting Irish Last week: 18 19 Bulldogs Last week: 19 20 Bears Last week: 15 21 Utes Last week: 20 22 Bluejays Last week: 23 23 Lady Rebels Last week: 24 24 Golden Eagles Last week: 22 25 Beavers Last week: NR

First five out: Michigan State, Syracuse, Princeton, Vanderbilt, West Virginia