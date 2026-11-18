Louisville was a major disruptor last week with a stunning 69-51 victory over UConn. The Cardinals are off to a hot start this season and have earned the No. 3 spot in the CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings.

The Huskies were the preseason No. 2 but clearly have a lot to work on. They have slipped down to No. 7 as this was already their second loss of the season -- with the first one happening against now-No. 2 Michigan. But two things can be true at the same time: UConn is struggling and Louisville made a statement.

Jeff Walz kept his main core from last season, and that retention plus development has paid off. Louisville is off to a 7-0 start, and although their non-UConn opponents were not ranked, performances such as their 88-39 win over Tennessee State on Tuesday are nothing to scoff at. Louisville's next ranked opponent will be our No. 5 Texas on Dec. 2.

South Carolina remains at the top of the power rankings after an 89-85 victory against USC. However, the Trojans only dropped one spot to No. 4 because they hung in there till the very end and showed a lot of potential of what this team could look like in March.

Another team that deserves a shoutout is the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are No. 8 this week after a dominant outing against now-No. 13 Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State dropped out because of a shocking 64-62 loss to Tulsa. The Cowgirls were going to be given one more chance to stay in the top 25, but North Carolina took the last spot. UNC seems to be bouncing back from its 0-2 start and particularly its 45-point loss to South Carolina. After that Nov. 8 fiasco, the Tar Heels responded with a 109-40 win over NC Central by registering a program-record 18 3-pointers.

The rest of this week will tell us a lot more about where teams across the nation truly stand. This starts with No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 18 Ohio State on Wednesday night. The Rebels are undefeated while the Buckeyes' only loss has been to UConn. Things don't get any easier for Ohio State after that one because Kevin McGuff's squad has a date with Texas on Sunday.

Another matchup that could be interesting will happen on Friday as No. 24 Baylor takes on USC at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. After losing to South Carolina, it will be good to see how JuJu Watkins and the rest of the Trojans respond.

No. 12 UCLA against Tennessee could also be another good one to watch this weekend. The Bruins are figuring things out without the seniors who won the program's first-ever national championship earlier this year, while the Lady Vols are trying to bounce back from a historically terrible year with a completely brand new roster.

Here are this week's CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Oklahoma State, Virginia, NC State, Michigan State, Tennessee