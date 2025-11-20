It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, and there have already been big upsets in women's college basketball. Although the top five remains intact with UConn as the No. 1 team, the rest of the CBS Sports power rankings shook quite a bit.

Michigan beat Notre Dame by 39 points and followed that up with a 120-50 victory against Binghamton. The Wolverines went from No. 13 to No. 6, but they won't have much time to celebrate -- they have to be completely locked in for their matchup against UConn on Friday.

TCU, No. 18 last week, entered the top 10 following a 69-59 victory over NC State. The Wolfpack is 2-2 after that loss, but their difficulty of schedule and the potential they have shown is enough to keep them at No. 15. Meanwhile, Notre Dame dropped down to No. 23. The Fighting Irish will either sink or swim with a test against No. 7 USC on Friday. It won't be easy because the Trojans will be extra hungry for the win after their 69-52 loss to South Carolina last weekend.

However, nobody is in a tougher position than Duke. The Blue Devils officially dropped out of the top 25 but are still in the first five out. That being said, the road back into the rankings will be a tough one. They have been struggling with offense, which led them to a 49-57 loss to West Virginia -- their second loss of the season.

Things won't get any easier because after South Florida on Thursday, Duke will have to face No. 2 South Carolina at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, whose lineup also includes No. 3 Texas and No. 4 UCLA. Duke will follow that up with a game against No. 5 LSU on Dec. 4.

Ohio State also dropped out of the top 25 following a 100-68 loss to UConn. Oklahoma State is on thin ice due to a 74-67 loss to St. John's on Wednesday night. The Cowgirls got the benefit of the doubt and kept the No. 25 spot because all their other games have been very lopsided victories, and this loss was the first time they scored under 97 points.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Duke, Ohio State, Stanford, Princeton, South Dakota State