Despite having a lot of momentum earlier this season, Iowa State has dropped out of the CBS Sports power rankings following a loss to Colorado. The Cyclones were off to a 14-0 start but Wednesday marked their fourth consecutive loss. While Audi Crooks has been considered a national Player of the Year candidate, the team has been struggling without starting forward Addy Brown, who is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

There is significant movement everywhere else in the rankings. LSU has re-entered the top five with a win over Texas last weekend. That was the Longhorns' first loss of the season, but they only moved down to No. 4, still one spot above the Tigers, due to the strong resume they've built. However, Vic Schaefer's team has another tough challenge coming up as the Longhorns will take on now-No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia on Thursday night.

Ohio State has entered the top 10 with a win over Maryland on Sunday and then scoring 108 points against Penn State on Wednesday, which is the third most points the Buckeyes have ever scored in the Big Ten conference. They haven't lost since their meeting with UCLA on Dec. 28, and that one was only a seven-point loss. Whether or not they can stay in the top 10 in next week's rankings will come down to how they perform against TCU on Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma dropped to No. 15 because of back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky. The Sooners won't be relaxing anytime soon because they are hosting LSU on Sunday and South Carolina just four days later.

Duke had a rocky start this season and fell out of the rankings in December following a tough stretch in which the Blue Devils had to play South Carolina, UCLA and LSU. However, they got back on the right track and this week they are our No. 21. West Virginia is also ranked, because although the Mountaineers have lost two out of their last three games, those losses were to still-undefeated Texas Tech and to TCU. West Virginia almost pulled off an upset against the Horned Frogs on Wednesday but lost 51-50 due of a clutch buzzer-beater from Marta Suarez.

There have been several teams in and out of our rankings recently, and that movement likely won't slow down any time soon. The one consistent thing has been UConn at No. 1. The Huskies are still undefeated, along with Vanderbilt and Texas Tech, but Geno Auriemma's group is so far the only one that has convinced us they can go unbeaten during the regular season.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Iowa State, NC State, Illinois, Washington, USC