The new year has brought a lot of chaos to women's college basketball, leading to significant movement in the CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings. UConn, Texas, South Carolina and UCLA remain on top, but former No. 5 LSU has dropped out of the top 10 following back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

They were really close losses, but if they want to stay competitive in the SEC, Kim Mulkey's Tigers are going to have to figure things out quickly. Their schedule doesn't get any easier as they have to face Texas and our new No. 5 Oklahoma this month.

The Sooners, led by freshman phenom Aaliyah Chavez, moved up to No. 5 after a 2-0 start to SEC play, but holding onto that spot will not be an easy feat -- Oklahoma is facing four straight ranked opponents, starting with Ole Miss on Thursday and Kentucky on Sunday, the No. 16 and No. 6 teams in our rankings.

Meanwhile, Audi Crooks and the Iowa State Cyclones were one of the hottest teams this season, but they are 0-2 in the new year with losses to Baylor and Cincinnati. The Cyclones were missing Addy Brown (back injury) against the Bearcats on Wednesday, but that was still not a good loss for their resume and therefore, they dropped to No. 18.

Another team struggling at the start of conference play is USC. The Trojans are down to No. 24 after an "embarrassing" 34-point loss to crosstown rival UCLA followed by a loss to Oregon in a performance that coach Lindsay Gottlieb described as "gross in every way." Although Jazzy Davidson has been one of the top freshmen in the country, the Trojans need to regroup if they don't want to get buried in the Big Ten -- their competition this month includes Maryland, Michigan State, Michigan and Iowa.

Our No. 25 Stanford has been on a wild ride this season. The Cardinal took a three-point loss to Tennessee early in December and then scored a win over Washington a few weeks later. They fell 74-46 to NC State on Jan. 1, but then bounced back with a 77-71 overtime win against North Carolina. The loss to the Wolfpack was a blowout, but Stanford got the benefit of the doubt because our No. 19 NC State seems like a team that could pull off some upsets in March. Wes Moore's roster doesn't have a single senior, but this young squad took Oklahoma to overtime in December and will get more dangerous as they continue to develop.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Nebraska, Notre Dame, Illinois, Princeton, Alabama