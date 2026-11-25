This might be controversial because UConn now has three losses, but the Huskies did not move down in the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings. They fell 65-56 to South Carolina on Tuesday night and coach Geno Auriemma certainly had a lot to say about his team's struggles. However, UConn's ugly game was still winnable had it not been for a disastrous second quarter.

The teams UConn has lost to -- Michigan, Louisville and South Carolina -- are all in the top three right now, making it hard to punish the Huskies. They can also thank Iowa for doing so well. UConn's 91-79 win over the Hawkeyes on Nov. 8 is looking really good.

That being said, they will take on Duke, No. 6 in the AP rankings, on Saturday, and if the Huskies lose that one, they will likely be falling out of the top 10 next week. Likewise, it will be an important game for the Blue Devils, who haven't faced any ranked opponents yet but are getting ready to take on UConn and South Carolina back-to-back.

UConn's loss to South Carolina has Geno Auriemma searching for answers: 'Maybe it's just too much for them' Isabel Gonzalez

There wasn't much movement elsewhere in the power rankings either. Baylor did move up to No. 22 after giving JuJu Watkins and USC a difficult battle in a 78-69 loss last Friday. In November, results do matter, but so does how hard teams compete against top opponents.

Besides UConn vs. Duke, another matchup to keep an eye on will be West Virginia vs. Notre Dame on Thanksgiving. Hannah Hidalgo is having an outstanding start to her senior year, but the Fighting Irish's schedule is about to get more difficult. Hidalgo already has a lot of experience against ranked opponents through her college career, but this will be a good test for the other contributors on the team -- including second leading scorer Leah Macy, who missed her freshman season due to injury. The Irish also have a big game against Vanderbilt, No. 13 in our rankings, on Dec. 3.

NC State vs. LSU on Saturday is also worth paying attention to as it's the first serious competition for the Tigers this season. The Wolfpack are not currently ranked, but they are in our first five out.

Here are this week's CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Oklahoma State, Tennessee, NC State, Michigan State, Virginia