South Carolina held onto the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings after surviving a close battle against defending national champion LSU. Dawn Staley's team just keeps taking care of business, while the rest of the top 10 continues to be pure chaos.

In the past few weeks, no team has been able to hold onto the No. 2 spot. Colorado had it last week, but then the Buffaloes lost to Oregon State -- a team that climbed to No. 21 this week. This week is Stanford's turn at No. 2, and the Cardinal have earned it amid a four-game winning streak against tough Pac-12 competition. Iowa, meanwhile, takes the No. 3 spot after dominant wins over Nebraska and Northwestern.

UConn earned a place in the top five last week as Geno Auriemma's team seemed to find its groove in January. A blowout loss to Notre Dame, though, set UConn back.

LSU was not able to bounce back after losing to South Carolina. Kim Mulkey's squad fell to Mississippi State 77-73 on Monday, giving the Tigers their first two-game losing streak since Jan. 23-27, 2022.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Cardinal Last week: 5 3 Hawkeyes Last week: 6 4 Wolfpack Last week: 8 5 Buckeyes Last week: 15 6 Buffaloes Last week: 2 7 Wildcats Last week: 3 8 Huskies Last week: 4 9 Bruins Last week: 7 10 Hoosiers Last week: 14 11 Trojans Last week: 9 12 Utes Last week: 12 13 Lady Tigers Last week: 10 14 Fighting Irish Last week: 16 15 Longhorns Last week: 13 16 Hokies Last week: 18 17 Cardinals Last week: 17 18 Tar Heels Last week: 11 19 Bulldogs Last week: 19 20 Bluejays Last week: 20 21 Beavers Last week: 25 22 Bears Last week: 22 23 Orange Last week: 23 24 Mountaineers Last week: 24 25 Tigers Last week: NR

First five out: Florida State, UNLV, Washington State, Miami (Fla.), Iowa State