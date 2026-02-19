TCU jumped up five spots to No. 11 in the CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings this week after a three-game winning streak that includes wins over the now- No. 20 Baylor and No. 17 West Virginia. The Horned Frogs have a one-game lead in the Big 12 with three regular-season games remaining.

Baylor, meanwhile, dropped seven spots after suffering an 87-56 loss to No. 17 Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Bears have been struggling against ranked opponents all season and are currently tied for second in the Big 12 standings with Texas Tech and West Virginia, all three of whom are one game back from TCU.

The only win Baylor has against a currently ranked opponent this season was during the season opener against Duke. As for the Blue Devils, they started their 2025-26 campaign shaky but are up to No. 8 thanks to a 16-game winning streak.

We seem to have an answer to the question we asked last week, "Is Minnesota peaking at the right time?" The Gophers rose to No. 18 after upsetting now- No. 14 Ohio State. That was their third win over a ranked opponent this season and they are now riding a nine-game winning streak. Minnesota has not been in the NCAA Tournament since 2018, but earlier this week the team was projected as a No. 5 seed, which would be the Gophers' best seeding since 2005.

The Gophers have a chance to keep improving their resume when they host No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday. The Spartans have gone 4-5 since Jan. 18, but are currently projected as a No. 4 seed. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes dropped to No. 15. This is their first time losing two consecutive games this season, as they also got edged out by Maryland on Sunday.

No. 1 UConn and No. 2 UCLA held strong. South Carolina replaced Texas at No. 3, while the Longhorns fell to No. 4 due to a loss to Vanderbilt. The Commodores complicated the rankings this week because they upset Texas on Feb. 12, only to fall to now-No. 24 Georgia a few days later. That loss kept them from moving above Texas, but they still entered the top five while LSU is now at No. 6.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Iowa State, Washington, Oklahoma State, USC, Princeton