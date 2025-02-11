Tennessee is trending up in the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings following an upset win over UConn and a strong showing in a tight loss to LSU.

Kim Caldwell's Lady Vols, ranked No. 14 this week, are 17-6 on the season and 4-6 in the SEC. Being below .500 in conference play is simply a reflection of their tough competition. The SEC teams has three teams in the top 10, including reigning national champion South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have been a force to be reckoned with all season, but they suffered a 66-62 loss to Texas on Sunday and ultimately dropped two spots to No. 4. That was their second blemish of the season as they also fell to UCLA in November. Meanwhile, Vic Schaefer's Longhorns rose to No. 3.

In the ACC, Notre Dame continues to take care of business and is the new No. 2. NC State rose to No. 8 with wins over Duke and Florida State this month.

The Big Ten is about to see its first Battle of Los Angeles as USC hosts UCLA on Thursday. The Bruins are the last undefeated Division I program in the nation and our No. 1 team since late November. Meanwhile, USC suffered its second loss of the season in a shocking upset to Iowa earlier this month. However, the Trojans got a 21-point win over Ohio State on Saturday and are still comfortably sit in the top 10 at No. 6.

Oklahoma State had an ugly loss to West Virginia on Feb. 1, but an 85-55 win against Kansas State earned the Cowgirls a ticket into the Power Rankings. Baylor fell to UCLA and TCU in late January, but the Bears have returned to the list with a four-game winning streak.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Ole Miss, Creighton, Michigan, Cal, Vanderbilt