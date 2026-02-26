Michigan managed to stay in the top 10 of the CBS Sports women's basketball power rankings with an 88-86 overtime win in a thriller against Ohio State on Wednesday night. That was a good way for the No. 9 Wolverines to bounce back from a 62-44 loss to Iowa last weekend.

Ohio State lost to Maryland and Minnesota in the past two weeks, but keeping the game against Michigan so competitive helped the Buckeyes take the No. 13 spot. Meanwhile, Iowa re-entered the top 10 at No. 8. TCU moved up one spot to No. 10 as the Horned Frogs celebrated their second consecutive Big 12 regular season title with an 83-70 win over Cincinnati.

Duke and Louisville fell out of the top 10 after getting upset by Clemson and Virginia, respectively. Neither the Tigers nor the Cavaliers are ranked, but they have a good chance at making the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Connor Groel.

USC was starting to make a good argument to potentially return to our power rankings with some good performances in the past month, including a win over Iowa. They even gave Ohio State an upset scare in Columbus, but the Trojans took a few steps back with an 85-82 loss to Penn State on Wednesday, which currently counts as a Quad 3 loss.

We have been talking about Minnesota a lot in the past few weeks, but the Golden Gophers lost momentum when their nine-game winning streak snapped in a 75-61 loss to Michigan State. This moved them down to No. 22 while the Spartans went up to No. 18.

Per usual, we have some drama in the SEC. It is a tough conference for everyone, but Tennessee is having a particularly rough time. The Lady Vols have officially fallen off the power rankings with four consecutive losses. The ones to Texas, Ole Miss and Oklahoma might have been more easily forgiven, but a shocking 82-74 loss at home to Texas A&M was concerning. Kim Caldwell's team can't lose focus now as they still have No. 6 LSU and No. 5 Vanderbilt on their schedule.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Tennessee, Columbia, Colorado, USC, Iowa State