Texas has taken the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings after three consecutive wins against top-10 opponents. The Longhorns upset South Carolina on Feb. 9, then took care of Kentucky and finally LSU on Sunday.

Yes, Notre Dame beat Texas 80-70 on Dec. 5, but it was an overtime loss that took place over two months ago. The Fighting Irish could definitely be No. 1 this week, but the Longhorns have a lightly better resume and some very strong recent wins.

USC star JuJu Watkins was going through a sophomore slump but bounced back just in time to help the Trojans hand UCLA its first loss of the season. The Bruins are one spot behind the Trojans at No. 4, but they will have a chance to get revenge when they meet again on March 1.

UConn moved to No. 5 after stunning South Carolina 87-58 and snapping the Gamecocks' 71-game home winning streak in the process. The Huskies are trending in the right direction before March by showing they can be the aggressors. Also, Azzi Fudd has been playing some of her best basketball of the season.

South Carolina only dropped two spots to No. 6 because despite a rough outing against the Huskies, the Gamecocks have put away several other ranked opponents.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Louisville, Creighton, Ole Miss, Cal, Utah