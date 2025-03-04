March is here, and so are the final CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings of the season. The top three stays the same as last week with Texas, USC and UCLA leading the way.

The Bruins suffered their second loss to the Trojans on Saturday and missed out on the Big Ten regular-season title. However, they get to keep the No. 3 spot because despite it being a lopsided result, USC is still the only team they've lost to all season.

UConn and South Carolina round out the top five. The Gamecocks shared the SEC regular-season title with Texas and won the coin flip to get the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Dawn Staley's team picked up a 78-66 win over Kentucky on senior night. Despite losing, the Wildcats put up a good fight and also secured a dominant win over Tennessee earlier in the week. For these reasons, Kentucky improved three spots to No. 11 this week.

Women's college basketball rankings: USC, UConn rise while Texas retains No. 1 spot; Notre Dame exits top five Isabel Gonzalez

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols suffered back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Georgia. After their 72-69 loss to the Bulldogs, Kim Caldwell's squad dropped to the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament field and lost its first-round bye. The Lady Vols are No. 16 in the rankings this week because they are a very talented team with a potential to make noise in March, but slow starts have hurt them.

The LSU Tigers have also faced some setbacks recently. They suffered an 88-85 overtime loss to Alabama on Thursday and a 85-77 loss to Ole Miss on Sunday because of turnover issues. In addition, Kim Mulkey's squad is currently missing leading scorer Flau'Jae Johnson, who will miss the SEC Tournament while dealing with shin inflammation. Despite the chaos, LSU ends the regular season as the No. 9-ranked team in the Power Rankings.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

First five out: Louisville, South Dakota State, Utah, Iowa, Cal