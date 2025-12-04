UConn remains the top team in the CBS Sports women's basketball power rankings, but Texas has been the team to watch recently. The Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 2 after wins over South Carolina and UCLA during the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas.

Vic Schaefer's group put on a defensive clinic while also proving their offense has improved significantly from last season -- which says a lot about how dangerous this team is since they made it to the Final Four even without 3-point shooters. South Carolina is the No. 3 team this week because the Gamecocks could have won the trophy, or at least gone to overtime in the Player Era championship game, had it not been for Rori Harmon hitting a clutch winning shot. Despite losing to Texas, UCLA got to stay at No. 4 because the Bruins responded well with dominant wins over Duke and Tennessee.

This is a fun week for college basketball because of the ACC/SEC challenge. No. 5 LSU has scored 100+ points in each of its first eight games, but Duke's defense should challenge the Tigers a little more than their previous opponents. Another game worth watching will be Ole Miss vs. Notre Dame, who are ranked No. 16 and No. 19, respectively. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's team is currently undefeated, but the Fighting Irish, led by Hannah Hidalgo, will be giving them their toughest test yet.

NC State almost fell out this week, but their 103-98 overtime loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday might have been the Wolfpack's best performance so far. The Sooners' win helped them slide up to No. 7, and Wes Moore's team gets to hang around a little longer at No. 25. Meanwhile, Stanford almost pulled off an upset against Tennessee and was just a few points away from entering the top 25.

Iowa State entered the top 10 thanks to a win over Indiana in which star Audi Crooks scored 47 points, breaking the same program record she set last month in her own version of a Michael Jordan flu game. Next Wednesday, Iowa State faces the biggest test of its season when the Iowa Hawkeyes come to town. Considering Iowa vaulted to No. 12 this week, that game is sure to have a big impact on the standings next week.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Stanford, West Virginia, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas Tech