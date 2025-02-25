ncaapr-1-1.jpg
CBS Sports design

Texas is the No. 1 team in CBS Sports' women's college basketball Power Rankings for a second consecutive week after holding Georgia to just 10 points in the second half of Monday's 57-26 win. 

Vic Schaefer's team has seen some slow offensive starts recently, but the Longhorns know how to turn up the heat when it matters while dominating opponents with a suffocating defense. That was the same strategy Texas used in the win over LSU earlier this month.

Notre Dame was Texas' biggest competition for the top spot last week, but the Fighting Irish suffered a tough double-overtime loss to NC State and slipped down to No. 4. Meanwhile, Wes Moore's Wolfpack moved up to No. 9 with that 104-95 victory.

Notre Dame vs. NC State score: Wolfpack stun top-ranked Irish in double OT to snap 19-game winning streak
Zachary Pereles
Notre Dame vs. NC State score: Wolfpack stun top-ranked Irish in double OT to snap 19-game winning streak

NC State also picked up a 83-68 win over Georgia Tech in the past week. The Yellow Jackets were ranked last Tuesday, but they dropped out now after also losing to Florida State. 

Meanwhile, Louisville reentered the Power Rankings with some solid wins in ACC play. The Cardinals upset Duke 70-62 on Thursday, and also kept it close in a 75-79 loss to North Carolina.

USC and UCLA are at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while getting ready for part two of the Battle for Los Angeles. The Trojans won their first meeting on Feb. 13 behind a historic two-way performance from JuJu Watkins. Lauren Betts and the rest of the Bruins will try to get revenge when they meet again this Saturday.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

Women's college basketball Power Rankings
1
Longhorns
Last week: 1
2
Trojans
Last week: 3
3
Bruins
Last week: 4
4
Fighting Irish
Last week: 2
5
Huskies
Last week: 5
6
Gamecocks
Last week: 6
7
Lady Tigers
Last week: 7
8
Tar Heels
Last week: 9
9
Wolfpack
Last week: 11
10
Horned Frogs
Last week: 10
11
Lady Volunteers
Last week: 12
12
Buckeyes
Last week: 8
13
Sooners
Last week: 16
14
Wildcats
Last week: 13
15
Bears
Last week: 20
16
Blue Devils
Last week: 14
17
Mountaineers
Last week: 15
18
Terrapins
Last week: 19
19
Crimson Tide
Last week: 17
20
Wildcats
Last week: 18
21
Cowboys
Last week: 25
22
Bluejays
Last week: 24
23
Spartans
Last week: 23
24
Fighting Illini
Last week: 21
25
Cardinals
Last week: NR

First five out: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Utah, South Dakota State