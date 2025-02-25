Texas is the No. 1 team in CBS Sports' women's college basketball Power Rankings for a second consecutive week after holding Georgia to just 10 points in the second half of Monday's 57-26 win.

Vic Schaefer's team has seen some slow offensive starts recently, but the Longhorns know how to turn up the heat when it matters while dominating opponents with a suffocating defense. That was the same strategy Texas used in the win over LSU earlier this month.

Notre Dame was Texas' biggest competition for the top spot last week, but the Fighting Irish suffered a tough double-overtime loss to NC State and slipped down to No. 4. Meanwhile, Wes Moore's Wolfpack moved up to No. 9 with that 104-95 victory.

NC State also picked up a 83-68 win over Georgia Tech in the past week. The Yellow Jackets were ranked last Tuesday, but they dropped out now after also losing to Florida State.

Meanwhile, Louisville reentered the Power Rankings with some solid wins in ACC play. The Cardinals upset Duke 70-62 on Thursday, and also kept it close in a 75-79 loss to North Carolina.

USC and UCLA are at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while getting ready for part two of the Battle for Los Angeles. The Trojans won their first meeting on Feb. 13 behind a historic two-way performance from JuJu Watkins. Lauren Betts and the rest of the Bruins will try to get revenge when they meet again this Saturday.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Utah, South Dakota State