After a historic 19-0 start, Texas Tech dropped back-to-back games against Kansas State and BYU and slipped down to No. 22 in the CBS Sports power rankings. Only No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 1 UConn remain unbeaten. The Huskies continued to show what has kept them on top all season with a dominant 85-47 victory over Notre Dame on Monday.

Vanderbilt moved into the top five thanks to a 72-69 victory over Michigan during Monday's Coretta Scott King Classic. The Commodores are currently one spot above LSU, a team they beat by four points earlier this month. However, Shea Ralph's squad can't relax in the SEC. They will host Auburn on Thursday before hitting the road to take on No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday.

If there is anything we have learned from the SEC it's that no team is safe from an upset on any given night. No. 18 Ole Miss recently experienced this with an 82-59 loss to Georgia last Sunday. Although the Rebels had taken care of the Bulldogs at the beginning of this month, the tables turned in their most recent meeting.

Kentucky fell from the top 10 due to an unexpected 71-59 loss to Mississippi State. The Wildcats, now at No. 15, will try to bounce back against No. 17 Tennessee on Thursday night. Oklahoma, currently at No. 16, is also feeling the heat. The Sooners have lost consecutive games to Ole Miss, Kentucky and LSU, and their schedule doesn't get any easier as they host South Carolina on Thursday.

Another grueling conference has been the Big Ten. UCLA is still the team to beat, but Ohio State continues to climb in our power rankings while Iowa just entered the top 10. This sets up an intriguing matchup between them on Sunday afternoon. However, we can't look too far ahead because the Hawkeyes still have to take care of Maryland on Thursday, while the Buckeyes face Indiana that same night.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Georgia