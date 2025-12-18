While UConn remains the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings this week, No. 2 Texas continues to build a strong argument for the top spot. The Longhorns are 13-0 with wins over some of the best teams in the nation, and they are only getting more dangerous as the season progresses.

Madison Booker tied a career-best 28 points and Rori Harmon registered a career-high seven steals in the Longhorns' lopsided 96-38 victory over Northwestern State. Former Missouri guard Ashton Judd had been dealing with a knee injury, but she finally made her Texas debut on Wednesday night. In 14 minutes on the court, Judd registered nine points, four rebounds and two steals. The team still has a lot of talent on the sideline with Bryanna Preston and Aaliyah Crump.

UConn, meanwhile, is 11-0 after an 89-53 win over Marquette. Geno Auriemma has a deep roster that includes Sarah Strong, one of the top Player of the Year candidates. She had another standout game with 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting and seven rebounds against Marquette.

UConn will soon be facing Iowa, a team that moved up to No. 11 this week following a 102-68 win over Lindenwood. That game saw a 31-point performance from Hannah Stuelke, a key veteran leader who will make the team stronger once she consistently finds her rhythm.

Louisville might be the team with the most momentum right now. Although the Cardinals were not able to pull off the upset against No. 3 South Carolina on Dec. 4, they got an overtime 76-66 victory over No. 17 North Carolina on Sunday. Jeff Walz's team currently sits at No. 14 in our power rankings, but they have a chance at climbing even more if they can take care of No. 16 Tennessee this weekend.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Michigan State, Texas Tech, Princeton, Stanford, Alabama