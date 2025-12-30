The women's college basketball season is heating up with conference play underway, which is reflected in the last CBS Sports power rankings of 2025. The 13-0 UConn Huskies finish the year at the top thanks to their best start since the 2017-18 season. Geno Auriemma's group has won 29 consecutive games dating back to last season.

The rest of the top five remained steady as well. However, No. 6 Michigan was almost upset on Monday night in a double overtime battle against Oregon.

The Ducks are not ranked yet, but they are part of our First Five Out because of how hard they pushed Michigan in their 92-87 loss. The Wolverines stayed at No. 6 this week, but that game should be a warning that they can't get too comfortable and also must make their free throws. Neither team shot well from the charity line, but Michigan went just 16 of 38 (42%) from there. That wasn't their best performance, but the Wolverines know how to rise to the occasion, which they showed in the second overtime period and also when they almost upset UConn in November.

Stanford will finish the year ranked. After their narrow loss to Tennessee on Dec. 3, the Cardinal have been on a five-game winning streak that includes victories over Oregon and formerly ranked Washington.

Texas Tech is also new to our list after edging out Baylor on Dec. 21. Since there were no power rankings last week, Texas Tech is finally being recognized this week. The Lady Raiders hold a 14-0 overall record and are one of just 12 undefeated teams remaining in the nation. Meanwhile, the Bears left the power rankings because they have struggled against top competition, and also because other teams simply have more momentum right now.

Michigan State briefly left our list but returned after a win over Ole Miss in which they held the Rebels to just 49 points. Things are not getting any easier for Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's team, as they will be facing an undefeated Georgia team on Thursday and follow that up with No. 2 Texas on Sunday.

Although Ohio State lost to UCLA on Sunday, an 82-75 result against the No. 4 team in our power rankings showed the Buckeyes can't be taken lightly. Teams don't typically move up after a loss, but Ohio State did climb a few spots this week.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Princeton, Alabama