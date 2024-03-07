South Carolina has been a force to be reckon with all season, and the Gamecocks are entering the postseason as the clear top team in CBS Sports' women's college basketball power rankings. For the second consecutive year, Dawn Staley's team finished the regular season undefeated, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Meanwhile, the Stanford Cardinal took the No. 2 spot after beating Oregon State and Oregon this week. Iowa, Ohio State and UCLA round out the top five.

Virginia Tech went down seven spots after losses to Notre Dame and Virginia. It's a difficult time for the Hokies as three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a knee injury during the Virginia loss, and her immediate availability is uncertain.

Colorado is another team going through a rough patch, as it went 1-5 to close the the regular season. However, the Buffaloes managed to keep their No. 14 ranking after a dominant win over Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 Women's Tournament. Their 79-30 win marked the largest the margin of victory (49) in Pac-12 Women's Tournament history.

Duke slipped out of the rankings after falling 63-59 to North Carolina on Sunday. The Princeton Tigers replaced the Blue Devils at No. 25 following double-digit wins over Harvard and Dartmouth.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Cardinal Last week: 4 3 Hawkeyes Last week: 5 4 Buckeyes Last week: 2 5 Bruins Last week: 7 6 Trojans Last week: 8 7 Longhorns Last week: 6 8 Huskies Last week: 9 9 Lady Tigers Last week: 10 10 Hokies Last week: 3 11 Hoosiers Last week: 11 12 Wolfpack Last week: 12 13 Beavers Last week: 13 14 Buffaloes Last week: 14 15 Bulldogs Last week: 15 16 Wildcats Last week: 16 17 Fighting Irish Last week: 17 18 Bluejays Last week: 19 19 Utes Last week: 18 20 Bears Last week: 22 21 Orange Last week: 20 22 Cardinals Last week: 23 23 Sooners Last week: 21 24 Lady Rebels Last week: 24 25 Tigers Last week: NR

First five out: Duke, Fairfield, Michigan State, West Virginia, Tennessee