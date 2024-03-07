oregonstatepr-1-1.jpg
Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

South Carolina has been a force to be reckon with all season, and the Gamecocks are entering the postseason as the clear top team in CBS Sports' women's college basketball power rankings. For the second consecutive year, Dawn Staley's team finished the regular season undefeated, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. 

Meanwhile, the Stanford Cardinal took the No. 2 spot after beating Oregon State and Oregon this week. Iowa, Ohio State and UCLA round out the top five. 

Virginia Tech went down seven spots after losses to Notre Dame and Virginia. It's a difficult time for the Hokies as three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a knee injury during the Virginia loss, and her immediate availability is uncertain. 

Colorado is another team going through a rough patch, as it went 1-5 to close the the regular season. However, the Buffaloes managed to keep their No. 14 ranking after a dominant win over Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 Women's Tournament. Their 79-30 win marked the largest the margin of victory (49) in Pac-12 Women's Tournament history.

Duke slipped out of the rankings after falling 63-59 to North Carolina on Sunday. The Princeton Tigers replaced the Blue Devils at No. 25 following double-digit wins over Harvard and Dartmouth. 

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings: 

1
Gamecocks
Last week: 1
2
Cardinal
Last week: 4
3
Hawkeyes
Last week: 5
4
Buckeyes
Last week: 2
5
Bruins
Last week: 7
6
Trojans
Last week: 8
7
Longhorns
Last week: 6
8
Huskies
Last week: 9
9
Lady Tigers
Last week: 10
10
Hokies
Last week: 3
11
Hoosiers
Last week: 11
12
Wolfpack
Last week: 12
13
Beavers
Last week: 13
14
Buffaloes
Last week: 14
15
Bulldogs
Last week: 15
16
Wildcats
Last week: 16
17
Fighting Irish
Last week: 17
18
Bluejays
Last week: 19
19
Utes
Last week: 18
20
Bears
Last week: 22
21
Orange
Last week: 20
22
Cardinals
Last week: 23
23
Sooners
Last week: 21
24
Lady Rebels
Last week: 24
25
Tigers
Last week: NR

First five out: Duke, Fairfield, Michigan State, West Virginia, Tennessee 