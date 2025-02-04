UCLA remains the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings with a 21-0 record, which marks the best start in program history. Meanwhile, USC dropped to No. 7 after the Trojans were stunned by Iowa in Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement game.

USC stunned by Iowa: JuJu Watkins, No. 4 Trojans fall to Hawkeyes in Caitlin Clark jersey retirement game Isabel Gonzalez

South Carolina stays put at No. 2 this week. The Gamecocks won their 70th consecutive home game Sunday with an 83-66 victory over Auburn. However, the highlight of the day was A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement.

NC State is one spot away from the top 10 following an 89-83 win over Duke on Monday. Aziaha James led the Wolfpack with a career-high 36 points, including 27 in the second half.

Another team coming off a good week is Illinois, who reentered the rankings for the first time since December after pulling off a 66-65 win over Maryland. It was a dramatic finish with three lead changes in the last minute. Illinois came out on top thanks to Genesis Bryant making two clutch free throws with six seconds left on the clock.

Nebraska, a program that has been in and out of the rankings this season, is on the outside looking in once again. The Cornhuskers fell out the top 25 following Sunday's 76-60 loss to Indiana.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Creighton