After dropping out of the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings early in the season, Utah has rejoined the list. The Utes were part of our very first top 25 of the 2024-25 campaign, but strength of schedule -- along with losses to Northwestern and Mississippi State in November -- led to their exit.

Did the Utes deserve to be talked about more after upsetting Notre Dame on Nov. 30? Probably. But what really matters is they are back. Utah has continued to prove itself, and has reentered the Power Rankings at No. 23 following a big win against Iowa State. The Utes have a chance to keep adding to their resume with a matchup against our No. 12 Kansas State on Wednesday.

With Utah joining the top 25, Ole Miss fell out. The Rebels blew a double-digit lead at halftime and fell 60-58 to Texas A&M on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was not impacted too much in this week's Power Rankings despite suffering its first loss of the season against Oklahoma. The Lady Vols only dropped down one spot because the Sooners are a top-10 team, and also because they almost pulled off a 19-point comeback.

It's important to not get carried away with potential, but Tennessee definitely has it. That being said, Kim Caldwell's team has a big test ahead as its next opponent is LSU -- the last undefeated SEC team. Thursday will also be LSU's toughest challenge so far, so it's a huge opportunity for both parties.

Another key SEC matchup is taking place Sunday between Texas and South Carolina. The Gamecocks are our No. 2 team, and unless UCLA loses in the next seven days, that will likely not change with a win. However, a loss would create some significant movement. Texas could crack the top five if the Longhorns also take care of Alabama on Thursday.

South Carolina has not been quite as lethal as last season, but Dawn Staley still has one of the most talented teams in the nation. Unfortunately, things could get a little more challenging if the injury Ashlyn Watkins suffered against Mississippi State causes her to miss an extended period of time.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

First five out: Florida State, Harvard, Ole Miss, Washington, Vanderbilt