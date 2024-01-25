January has been a chaotic month in women's college basketball, and this week's power rankings reflect exactly that. South Carolina remains consistent as the No. 1 team, but all the other spots seem to be constantly up for grabs.

The Gamecocks can't get too comfortable because they will have a tough challenge Thursday, when they travel to Baton Rouge to face defending national champion LSU. The Tigers suffered an upset loss to Auburn on Jan. 14, but since then Kim Mulkey's team has reeled off dominant wins over Alabama and Arkansas.

Iowa's time as No. 2 was short-lived. The Hawkeyes went down to the No. 5 spot after losing to Ohio State 100-92 in overtime Sunday. All five starters for the Buckeyes scored in double figures, while Cotie McMahon recorded a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds. The Buckeyes' impressive victory helped them move up to No. 15.

As Iowa fell, the Colorado Buffaloes swooped into its place. Colorado suffered a close loss to UCLA on Jan. 19, but bounced back with a 63-59 win against USC on Sunday. Kansas State, UConn and Stanford round out the top five. While UConn struggled with consistency early this season, the Huskies have been extremely dominant in conference play. The Huskies' most recent victory was an 85-59 win against Marquette on Tuesday.

The Pac-12 is tough, but Utah had an excellent week with victories over USC and UCLA -- two teams still in our top 10. This helped the Utes climb a whopping nine spots to No. 12 in the power rankings. Meanwhile, Florida State looked like one of the nation's most impressive teams two weeks ago, but the Seminoles took a big dive after to losing to Syracuse and Virginia.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Buffaloes Last week: 3 3 Wildcats Last week: 7 4 Huskies Last week: 9 5 Cardinal Last week: 8 6 Hawkeyes Last week: 2 7 Bruins Last week: 5 8 Wolfpack Last week: 6 9 Trojans Last week: 4 10 Lady Tigers Last week: 11 11 Tar Heels Last week: 15 12 Utes Last week: 21 13 Longhorns Last week: 12 14 Hoosiers Last week: 13 15 Buckeyes Last week: 17 16 Fighting Irish Last week: 18 17 Cardinals Last week: 16 18 Hokies Last week: 10 19 Bulldogs Last week: 19 20 Bluejays Last week: 22 21 Seminoles Last week: 14 22 Bears Last week: 20 23 Orange Last week: NR 24 Mountaineers Last week: NR 25 Beavers Last week: 25

First five out: Princeton, UNLV, Washington State, Miami (Fla.), Iowa State