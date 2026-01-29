Washington is one of the biggest risers this week in the CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings, rising up to No. 19 after upsetting Maryland 83-80 in double overtime on Wednesday. Washington has built an impressive resume so far this season, thanks in large part to junior guard Sayvia Sellers, who had a career-high 38 points against the Terrapins. The Huskies are on a five-game winning streak and had an impressive upset in December over Michigan, the No. 9 team in our rankings this week.

After another loss to a ranked opponent, the Terrapins dropped down to No. 18. Brenda Frese's team is now on a three-game losing streak but has a chance to bounce back with a home game against Oregon on Saturday.

Another team that has been slipping is Texas Tech. The Lady Raiders were one of the last undefeated teams in the nation, but after falling 84-70 to Iowa State, they have now lost three of their last four games and are dangerously close to being out of the rankings. They currently sit at No. 25, and things won't get any easier for them as Texas Tech has a date with No. 12 TCU on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma re-entered the top 10 thanks to a statement overtime win against South Carolina. Freshman Aaliyah Chavez scored 15 points in the extra period, which helped her team win and also strengthened her resume for Freshman of the Year.

UConn remains No. 1 while UCLA has moved up to No. 2. Deciding between Texas and South Carolina for No. 3 was tricky since the Gamecocks won their most recent meeting. However, they have split results this season and the Gamecocks' loss to No. 10 Oklahoma feels a little heavier than Texas' loss to No. 5 LSU.

That being said, we'll soon get to see if the Longhorns truly deserve to be in the top three. After Florida on Thursday, Vic Schaefer's team plays five consecutive games against ranked opponents, starting with Oklahoma on Sunday and a rematch against LSU next Thursday. Sounds like a brutal schedule, but that just shows how tough it is to be in the SEC.

UCLA also has a big test coming up as No. 8 Iowa heads to Los Angeles on Sunday. The stakes will be high as both teams are undefeated in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes have been one of the biggest surprises this season, because despite this only being Jan Jensen's second year at the helm of the program, Iowa has been taking care of business.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: West Virginia, NC State, North Carolina, Nebraska, Oklahoma State