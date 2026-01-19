There will be multiple intriguing women's college basketball games on Monday, and due to it being Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the action will start early. There are only two undefeated teams remaining, UConn and Vanderbilt, and both will be put to the test against some tough opponents.

The Coretta Scott King Classic in New Jersey will feature Michigan against Vanderbilt, as well as another AP Top 25 matchup with Ohio State taking on TCU. Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are heading to Connecticut to see if can challenge the reigning national champions. Here is a closer look at the top three games to watch on Monday.

No. 14 Ohio State vs. No. 10 TCU

12 p.m. ET on FOX

After they lost a close game to UCLA on Dec. 28, the Buckeyes have been on a five-game winning streak that includes quality victories over Illinois and Maryland. They are also fresh off a 108-84 victory against Penn State in which they tied their single-game program record with 17 made three-pointers. Even if they don't shoot the ball like that against TCU, they have momentum on their side right now. TCU had an upset scare against West Virginia on Jan. 14, and bounced back with a 78-62 victory against Arizona. However, the Horned Frogs have been struggling with turnovers recently, which was on full display against Arizona with 17 of them. Pick: Ohio State.

No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt

2:30 p.m. ET on FOX

As I mentioned in our expert predictions, I think this could be Vanderbilt's first loss of the season. Michigan has multiple scoring threats and has had several convincing victories, including a 39-point win against Notre Dame. The Wolverines also almost pulled off an upset against No. 1 UConn in November. The Commodores are still undefeated but not unbeatable as they almost suffered their first loss at the hands of Mississippi State on Jan. 14. Michigan's guard play should provide a tough challenge for Vanderbilt, and this might come down to how well the Wolverines can defend Mikayla Blakes, one of the nation's leading scorers. Pick: Michigan.

No. 23 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 UConn

5 p.m. ET FOX

The Fighting Irish are in the middle of a rebuilding season and have gone through some rough patches. They briefly left the AP Top 25 but returned after a 23-point win over North Carolina behind a 31-point performance by Hannah Hidalgo and a double-double from Cassandre Prosper. This team has potential but they are still working on more players consistently stepping up. They are fresh off a 79-66 loss to No. 9 Louisville, and this will be a tough game to bounce back with. UConn is led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, but the roster is a lot deeper than them. The Huskies are strong on both sides of the court which doesn't leave a lot of room for mistakes. Pick: UConn.