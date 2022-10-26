Even with some star players recovering from injuries this year, there won't be a lack of excitement and competition through the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. We've already gone over the teams most likely to win the NCAA Tournament, but there are other teams that could give them a run for their money.

UConn has a lot of questions to answer this season without Paige Bueckers, but the Huskies still have enough talent to succeed. While there might be some growing pains, by the time March rolls around they could be making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament all the way into the Final Four.

Texas, Iowa State and Louisville are three other teams that could be competing for a spot in the final weekend. Point guard Rori Harmon may be young, but her leadership could guide the Longhorns to success. Meanwhile, the Cyclones got a huge advantage with Ashley Joens returning for a fifth season. The Cardinals might be teaching a master class for how to succeed even after losing key players. They kept a lot of talent and added solid grad transfers along with the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation.

Here is a more in-depth look at four teams who could reach the Final Four:

UConn Huskies

UConn is always among the favorites under Geno Auriemma, but the loss of Paige Bueckers could knock the Huskies down a rung. Even though Bueckers will be out this season while recovering from a torn ACL, the 2022 national runners-up still have a good chance at making it work. They are opening the season as the No. 6 team in the AP poll, as well as the unanimous Big East preseason favorite.

The Huskies had their fair share of injuries and illnesses last season, and a few players are still recovering from surgeries. However, if this roster can stay healthy, they could be competitive as an offensive powerhouse. Sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is the only double-digit scorer returning, and she will have to step into a big leadership role. She missed significant playing time last season because of a foot injury, but she was still impressive enough to make the 2022 Big East All-Freshman Team. Fudd was third on the team with 12.1 points per game and scoring in double digits in 15 games. She led the team from beyond the arc shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.

Caroline Ducharme, another 2022 All-Freshman selection, averaged 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. Redshirt junior forward Aubrey Griffin missed all of last season because of back surgery, but she showed potential in her first two seasons at UConn shooting at over 51 percent from the field. On the other side of the ball, the Huskies are returning Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Nika Mühl. UConn is also adding the No. 4 freshman class in the country headline by two top-five recruits in Ayanna Patterson and Isuneh "Ice" Brady.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are entering the season at the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press preseason poll, and Rori Harmon is the centerpiece of a Texas team with lofty expectations. Last year, she earned the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and the Big 12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player honors. She also received All-America Honorable Mention honors by the AP and the Women's Basketball Coaches Associations, which no other freshman in school history had done before. Harmon is the top scoring returner, averaging 11.4 points per game. She also led her team in assists (5.0) and steals (2.4) per game.

Another solid returner is Aaliyah Moore, who missed significant playing time last season due to an ankle injury. Through the season, Moore averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, but she had one of the highest shooting percentages on her team at 51.3%. She helped the Longhorns with their NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight with performances such as a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first round, and a season-best 21 points in the second round. Like Harmon, she was also picked to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team. This month, Moore was selected to the 2023 Katrina McClain Watch List - an honor given to the nation's best power forward.

Transfers will also help the Longhorns. Shaylee Gonzales from BYU was the 2022 WCC Player of the Year. Sonya Morris from DePaul was an unanimous All-Big East First Team selection. Taylor Jones from Oregon State had her season cut short because of a shoulder injury, but in the nine games she did play, Jones averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 64.9 percent from the field.

Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones had their best season in program history last year with 28 wins, 14 of them in the Big 12. During the season, they were ranked in the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2002. Now, they are entering the season as No. 8 in the preseason poll. The Cyclones have a big opportunity to continue their success with four starters returning.

The key piece is Ashley Joens returning for a fifth season. She was a top 20 scorer nationally and led her team with 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. She wrapped up the season winning the Cheryl Miller award for the second consecutive year – becoming the first player to ever win it back-to-back.

The team is also returning the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year, Lexi Donarski. She contributed significantly on both sides of the ball as she was also the second most consistent scorer with 14.3 points per game. Emily Ryan was the third double digit scorer at 13.1 points per game. She led the team in steals, and was third in the nation in assists with 7.1 per game.

Graduate transfer Stephanie Soares could add even more strength to the roster. The two-time NAIA Player of the Year averaged 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks last season for The Master's University in Santa Clarita.

Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals are the ACC preseason favorite, and the AP preseason No. 7. It's hard to imagine how Emily Englster, Kianna Smith and Chelsie Hall could be replaced, as their departure takes away from Louisville on both sides of the ball. However, the Cardinals do get to keep a lot of talent. Their leading scorer Hailey Van Lith will be back as an upperclassman. She averaged 14.4 points per game last season and did even better in ACC play averaging 15.4 points per game – sixth best in the conference. She was named to the All-ACC First Team and was the NCAA Wichita Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Olivia Cochran, Mykasa Robinson and Liz Dixon are three other solid returners for the offense as all of them shot at 50% from the field or better. Robison is also versatile defensive player who can guard all positions. She has been named to the ACC All-Defensive Team for two consecutive years. Robinson is one of five graduate players on the roster. Two other experienced players are transfers from in the ACC -- Morgan Jones from Florida State, and Chrislyn Carr from Syracuse. Jones led the Seminoles with 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. last season She, along with Van Lith, made the Preseason All-ACC team.

Meanwhile, Carr was the starting point guard with the Orange. She averaged 14.2 points per game, including seven 20-point games. The Cardinals are also bringing in the No. 13 recruiting class in the country with four top-100 prospects for next season in Zyanna Walker, Jalyn Brown, Nyla Harris and Imani Lester.