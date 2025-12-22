Women's college basketball rankings: Texas Tech in AP Top 25 for first time since 2012, UConn stays at No. 1
Here are the latest rankings in women's basketball as the sport slows down for the holidays
The top seven of the AP Top 25 remains unchanged this week with UConn at No. 1. The Huskies got another quality on Saturday with a 90-64 blowout against then-No. 11 Iowa.
The Hawkeyes slipped down to No. 14, but this is still a team that could make some noise in the Big Ten. Although Jan Jensen is only in her second year at the helm of the program, she has the support of former head coach Lisa Bluder and now-WNBA star Caitlin Clark.
The team to beat in the Big Ten is currently No. 4 UCLA. The Bruins got even stronger this week with freshman Sienna Betts -- 247Sports' No. 2 player of the class of 2025 -- finally making her debut. Her first collegiate assist was a special one because it was a pass to her older sister Lauren for a layup.
A 61-60 win over then-No. 15 Baylor on Sunday helped Texas Tech enter the rankings for the first time since January 2012. The Lady Raiders are currently No. 21, while Baylor went down seven spots to No. 22.
We got our first tie of the season in the rankings with TCU moving up one spot and sharing the No. 8 spot with Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are fresh off a 22-point victory over Kansas State.
Louisville kept its momentum going with a 89-65 win over Tennessee in Brooklyn on Saturday. The Cardinals are now No. 13 and will get to relax for the rest of 2025 as their next game is not until Jan. 1. Although the ACC has underperformed this season, Jeff Walz's squad has been a bright spot for the conference. Meanwhile, Tennessee moved down to No. 23. That was the Lady Vols' third loss of the season, but it is important to note they have all been against ranked opponents.
No. 10 Iowa State remains undefeated with some stellar performances from Audi Crooks. She has scored 148 points over the last four games, including 41 points against Kansas.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|12-0
|793 (25)
|1
|2
|Texas
|14-0
|775 (7)
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|12-1
|727
|3
|4
|UCLA
|11-1
|710
|4
|5
|LSU
|13-0
|644
|5
|6
|Michigan
|10-1
|636
|6
|7
|Maryland
|13-0
|580
|7
|8
|Oklahoma
|11-1
|564
|8
|8
|TCU
|13-0
|564
|9
|10
|Iowa State
|13-0
|556
|10
|11
|Kentucky
|12-1
|439
|12
|12
|Vanderbilt
|12-0
|417
|13
|13
|Louisville
|12-3
|400
|16
|14
|Iowa
|10-2
|368
|11
|15
|Ole Miss
|12-2
|359
|14
|16
|North Carolina
|11-3
|301
|18
|17
|USC
|9-3
|255
|19
|18
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|242
|20
|19
|Ohio State
|10-2
|213
|21
|20
|Nebraska
|12-0
|180
|23
|21
|Texas Tech
|14-0
|126
|NR
|22
|Baylor
|11-3
|124
|22
|23
|Tennessee
|7-3
|122
|23
|24
|Michigan State
|10-1
|88
|24
|25
|Princeton
|11-1
|69
|25
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 37, Alabama 26, Stanford 21, Georgia 20, Washington 17, NC State 12, Arizona St. 7, Illinois 4, Oregon 3, BYU 1.