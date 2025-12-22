The top seven of the AP Top 25 remains unchanged this week with UConn at No. 1. The Huskies got another quality on Saturday with a 90-64 blowout against then-No. 11 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes slipped down to No. 14, but this is still a team that could make some noise in the Big Ten. Although Jan Jensen is only in her second year at the helm of the program, she has the support of former head coach Lisa Bluder and now-WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

The team to beat in the Big Ten is currently No. 4 UCLA. The Bruins got even stronger this week with freshman Sienna Betts -- 247Sports' No. 2 player of the class of 2025 -- finally making her debut. Her first collegiate assist was a special one because it was a pass to her older sister Lauren for a layup.

A 61-60 win over then-No. 15 Baylor on Sunday helped Texas Tech enter the rankings for the first time since January 2012. The Lady Raiders are currently No. 21, while Baylor went down seven spots to No. 22.

We got our first tie of the season in the rankings with TCU moving up one spot and sharing the No. 8 spot with Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are fresh off a 22-point victory over Kansas State.

Louisville kept its momentum going with a 89-65 win over Tennessee in Brooklyn on Saturday. The Cardinals are now No. 13 and will get to relax for the rest of 2025 as their next game is not until Jan. 1. Although the ACC has underperformed this season, Jeff Walz's squad has been a bright spot for the conference. Meanwhile, Tennessee moved down to No. 23. That was the Lady Vols' third loss of the season, but it is important to note they have all been against ranked opponents.

No. 10 Iowa State remains undefeated with some stellar performances from Audi Crooks. She has scored 148 points over the last four games, including 41 points against Kansas.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 12-0 793 (25) 1 2 Texas 14-0 775 (7) 2 3 South Carolina 12-1 727 3 4 UCLA 11-1 710 4 5 LSU 13-0 644 5 6 Michigan 10-1 636 6 7 Maryland 13-0 580 7 8 Oklahoma 11-1 564 8 8 TCU 13-0 564 9 10 Iowa State 13-0 556 10 11 Kentucky 12-1 439 12 12 Vanderbilt 12-0 417 13 13 Louisville 12-3 400 16 14 Iowa 10-2 368 11 15 Ole Miss 12-2 359 14 16 North Carolina 11-3 301 18 17 USC 9-3 255 19 18 Notre Dame 9-2 242 20 19 Ohio State 10-2 213 21 20 Nebraska 12-0 180 23 21 Texas Tech 14-0 126 NR 22 Baylor 11-3 124 22 23 Tennessee 7-3 122 23 24 Michigan State 10-1 88 24 25 Princeton 11-1 69 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 37, Alabama 26, Stanford 21, Georgia 20, Washington 17, NC State 12, Arizona St. 7, Illinois 4, Oregon 3, BYU 1.