The UCLA Bruins won the program's first ever NCAA Tournament championship with a dominant victory over South Carolina and officially wrapped up the 2025-26 women's basketball season as the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The team will look much different next year as every single player who scored in the championship game is graduating, but Cori Close should have no problem recruiting new talent as the program has been on the rise in recent years.

Fittingly, UCLA's first ever No. 1 ranking happened in November 2024 right after a win over South Carolina. The Gamecocks are No. 2, while previously undefeated UConn fell to No. 3 after holding the top spot all season. Texas and Duke round out the top five.

No. 19 Virginia had not been ranked since 2011, but the Cavaliers became one of the best stories of the tournament as a true Cinderella. Paris Clark, Kymora Johnson and the rest of the Cavaliers shocked everyone in March by becoming the first team to compete in the First Four and make it all the way to the Sweet 16. UVA, however, fired coach Amaka Agugua‑Hamilton recently after an internal investigation.

Notre Dame was another team that finished its season on a more positive note. The Fighting Irish had been struggling in a rebuilding year, but Hannah Hidalgo and her teammates peaked at the right time. They made it all the way to the Elite Eight after stunning Mikayla Blakes and the rest of the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Sweet 16 round in Fort Worth. The Fighting Irish climbed 13 points to finish the season as a top-10 team at No. 9.

Final AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 37-1 775 (31) 2 2 South Carolina 36-4 739 4 3 UConn 38-1 704 1 4 Texas 35-4 696 3 5 Duke 27-9 641 7 6 TCU 32-6 582 14 7 Michigan 28-7 578 9 8 LSU 29-6 540 5 9 Notre Dame 25-11 524 22 10 Vanderbilt 29-5 518 6 11 Louisville 29-8 438 13 12 Oklahoma 26-8 425 10 13 North Carolina 28-8 382 15 14 Kentucky 25-11 360 16 15 Minnesota 24-9 346 18 16 Iowa 27-7 279 7 17 Ohio State 27-8 253 12 18 West Virginia 28-7 246 11 19 Virginia 22-12 208 NR 20 Maryland 24-9 204 17 21 Ole Miss 24-12 193 19 22 Michigan State 23-9 145 20 23 Baylor 25-9 88 21 24 Alabama 24-11 80 NR 25 Washington 22-11 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 22, Princeton 13, Oklahoma St. 11, Illinois 7, Georgia 7, Fairfield 5, Columbia 5, Marshall 3, Villanova 3, Oregon 2, Rhode Island 2, NC State 2, Syracuse 1