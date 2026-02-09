Women's college basketball rankings: Duke vaults to No. 11 amid 15-game win streak, Kentucky continues skid
Elsewhere, the top four remained the same and Iowa fell to No. 15
Duke moved up six spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week with a statement victory against Louisville on Thursday. The Blue Devils are now on a 15-game winning streak and the top team in the ACC conference standings.
The top four teams remained the same, but we almost had a major shake-up as UCLA faced an upset scare. However, the Bruins hung on to their No. 2 spot by surviving a tough Michigan squad on the road with a 69-66 victory. The Wolverines didn't get the win but they have now almost upset both No. 1 UConn and No. 2 UCLA, showing they are not a team to be taken lightly.
LSU moved down one spot to No. 6 after a 77-64 loss to Texas in a bounce back game from Rori Harmon. Vanderbilt took the Tigers' spot at No. 5 thanks to a 84-83 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
Kentucky's struggles continue as the Wildcats have gone 3-5 in their last eight games, which dropped them down to No. 18. Things won't get any easier as Kentucky is set to take on No. 4 Texas on the road on Monday night.
Playing away from home is not easy in any conference. Now-No. 17 TCU was reminded of that last week with 80-79 loss to unranked Colorado on the road. The Washington Huskies also had their own challenging test away from home last week. They stayed in the top 25 by overcoming a persistent Wisconsin team and winning 91-86 in overtime.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|25-0
|775 (31)
|1
|2
|UCLA
|23-1
|742
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|24-2
|708
|3
|4
|Texas
|22-2
|689
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|22-2
|629
|7
|6
|LSU
|22-3
|623
|5
|7
|Michigan
|20-4
|564
|8
|8
|Ohio State
|22-3
|562
|9
|9
|Louisville
|22-4
|538
|6
|10
|Oklahoma
|17-5
|490
|11
|11
|Duke
|18-6
|437
|17
|12
|Baylor
|21-4
|399
|15
|13
|Michigan State
|20-4
|360
|12
|14
|Ole Miss
|19-5
|338
|13
|15
|Iowa
|18-5
|332
|10
|16
|Texas Tech
|22-3
|303
|18
|17
|TCU
|21-4
|284
|14
|18
|Kentucky
|18-6
|259
|16
|19
|West Virginia
|20-5
|231
|20
|20
|Maryland
|19-6
|204
|22
|21
|North Carolina
|20-5
|140
|25
|22
|Tennessee
|15-6
|112
|19
|23
|Alabama
|20-5
|98
|21
|24
|Princeton
|19-2
|82
|23
|25
|Washington
|18-6
|44
|24
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 42, Rhode Island 29, Georgia 23, Iowa St. 17, Illinois 6, Richmond 5, NC State 5, Fairfield 4, N Dakota St 1.