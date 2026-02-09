duke-womens-basketball-starters.png

Duke moved up six spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week with a statement victory against Louisville on Thursday. The Blue Devils are now on a 15-game winning streak and the top team in the ACC conference standings.

The top four teams remained the same, but we almost had a major shake-up as UCLA faced an upset scare. However, the Bruins hung on to their No. 2 spot by surviving a tough Michigan squad on the road with a 69-66 victory. The Wolverines didn't get the win but they have now almost upset both No. 1 UConn and No. 2 UCLA, showing they are not a team to be taken lightly.

LSU moved down one spot to No. 6 after a 77-64 loss to Texas in a bounce back game from Rori Harmon. Vanderbilt took the Tigers' spot at No. 5 thanks to a 84-83 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky's struggles continue as the Wildcats have gone 3-5 in their last eight games, which dropped them down to No. 18. Things won't get any easier as Kentucky is set to take on No. 4 Texas on the road on Monday night. 

Playing away from home is not easy in any conference. Now-No. 17 TCU was reminded of that last week with 80-79 loss to unranked Colorado on the road. The Washington Huskies also had their own challenging test away from home last week. They stayed in the top 25 by overcoming a persistent Wisconsin team and winning 91-86 in overtime. 

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UConn25-0775 (31)1
2UCLA23-17422
3South Carolina24-27083
4Texas22-26894
5Vanderbilt22-26297
6LSU22-36235
7Michigan20-45648
8Ohio State22-35629
9Louisville22-45386
10Oklahoma17-549011
11Duke18-643717
12Baylor21-439915
13Michigan State20-436012
14Ole Miss19-533813
15Iowa18-533210
16Texas Tech22-330318
17TCU21-428414
18Kentucky18-625916
19West Virginia20-523120
20Maryland19-620422
21North Carolina20-514025
22Tennessee15-611219
23Alabama20-59821
24Princeton19-28223
25Washington18-64424

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 42, Rhode Island 29, Georgia 23, Iowa St. 17, Illinois 6, Richmond 5, NC State 5, Fairfield 4, N Dakota St 1.