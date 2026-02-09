Duke moved up six spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week with a statement victory against Louisville on Thursday. The Blue Devils are now on a 15-game winning streak and the top team in the ACC conference standings.

The top four teams remained the same, but we almost had a major shake-up as UCLA faced an upset scare. However, the Bruins hung on to their No. 2 spot by surviving a tough Michigan squad on the road with a 69-66 victory. The Wolverines didn't get the win but they have now almost upset both No. 1 UConn and No. 2 UCLA, showing they are not a team to be taken lightly.

LSU moved down one spot to No. 6 after a 77-64 loss to Texas in a bounce back game from Rori Harmon. Vanderbilt took the Tigers' spot at No. 5 thanks to a 84-83 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky's struggles continue as the Wildcats have gone 3-5 in their last eight games, which dropped them down to No. 18. Things won't get any easier as Kentucky is set to take on No. 4 Texas on the road on Monday night.

Playing away from home is not easy in any conference. Now-No. 17 TCU was reminded of that last week with 80-79 loss to unranked Colorado on the road. The Washington Huskies also had their own challenging test away from home last week. They stayed in the top 25 by overcoming a persistent Wisconsin team and winning 91-86 in overtime.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 25-0 775 (31) 1 2 UCLA 23-1 742 2 3 South Carolina 24-2 708 3 4 Texas 22-2 689 4 5 Vanderbilt 22-2 629 7 6 LSU 22-3 623 5 7 Michigan 20-4 564 8 8 Ohio State 22-3 562 9 9 Louisville 22-4 538 6 10 Oklahoma 17-5 490 11 11 Duke 18-6 437 17 12 Baylor 21-4 399 15 13 Michigan State 20-4 360 12 14 Ole Miss 19-5 338 13 15 Iowa 18-5 332 10 16 Texas Tech 22-3 303 18 17 TCU 21-4 284 14 18 Kentucky 18-6 259 16 19 West Virginia 20-5 231 20 20 Maryland 19-6 204 22 21 North Carolina 20-5 140 25 22 Tennessee 15-6 112 19 23 Alabama 20-5 98 21 24 Princeton 19-2 82 23 25 Washington 18-6 44 24

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 42, Rhode Island 29, Georgia 23, Iowa St. 17, Illinois 6, Richmond 5, NC State 5, Fairfield 4, N Dakota St 1.