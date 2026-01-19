Women's college basketball rankings: Iowa enters top 10, Iowa State unranked after 5th straight loss
The post-Caitlin Clark era in Iowa is trending upward
Iowa has officially entered the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time in the Jan Jensen era. The Hawkeyes are on a six-game winning streak and are undefeated in the Big Ten so far. The last time the program was ranked was when WNBA star Caitlin Clark was in her senior year and the Hawkeyes played in the national championship.
South Carolina avenged its November loss to Texas on Thursday, which kept the Gamecocks at No. 2. They are still one spot behind the UConn Huskies, who are the unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row.
UConn and No. 5 Vanderbilt are the last two undefeated teams remaining after now-No. 19 Texas Tech fell 65-59 to Kansas on Saturday. Interestingly enough, Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph played for the Huskies and was an assistant coach under Geno Auriemma from 2008 until 2021 before taking the job with the Commodores.
UCLA stayed at No. 3 following a 30-point victory over Maryland, who fell to No. 15. LSU, No. 6 for the second consecutive week, was outside the top 10 two weeks ago after a 0-2 start in SEC play. Since then, the Tigers have had three convincing wins against Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma.
The SEC is an unforgiving conference, and Kentucky fell out of the top 10 after getting a rough reminder with a 71-59 loss to an unranked Mississippis State on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss did take care of Mississippi State a week ago, but the Rebels got upset 82-59 by Georgia on Sunday -- a team they had beaten 79-62 earlier this month. Georgia's defense held the Rebels to a season low in points and shooting percentage, while Dani Carnegie scored a career-high 32 points.
Things are also competitive in the Big 12 and at the moment nobody is feeling it more than the Iowa State Cyclones, who continue to struggle without Addy Brown. They have officially fallen off the rankings following an 86-58 loss to Oklahoma State, which was the Cyclones' fifth consecutive loss.
The ACC doesn't stay behind when it comes to bringing the excitement. NC State's young roster was able to take now-No.8 Louisville to overtime on Sunday, but ultimately the Cardinals found an 88-80 victory. Imari Berry lifted the Cardinals with a career night that included a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|18-0
|800 (32)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|19-1
|748
|2
|3
|UCLA
|17-1
|734
|3
|4
|Texas
|19-2
|710
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|18-0
|671
|5
|6
|LSU
|17-2
|598
|6
|7
|Michigan
|15-2
|583
|8
|8
|Louisville
|18-3
|574
|9
|9
|TCU
|18-1
|550
|10
|10
|Iowa
|16-2
|497
|11
|11
|Kentucky
|17-3
|406
|7
|12
|Ohio State
|16-2
|403
|14
|13
|Michigan State
|17-2
|401
|15
|14
|Baylor
|17-3
|391
|18
|15
|Maryland
|17-3
|383
|12
|16
|Oklahoma
|14-4
|365
|13
|17
|Tennessee
|13-3
|323
|20
|18
|Ole Miss
|16-4
|289
|16
|19
|Texas Tech
|19-1
|205
|17
|20
|Princeton
|15-1
|197
|22
|21
|Duke
|13-6
|141
|NR
|22
|West Virgina
|15-4
|116
|NR
|23
|Alabama
|17-3
|65
|21
|24
|Nebraska
|14-4
|48
|24
|25
|Washington
|14-4
|443
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 42, Illinois 42, Notre Dame 37, Georgia 36, Oklahoma St. 34, Iowa St. 12, Rode Island 9, Syracuse 4, NC State 4, Fairfield 2, N Dakota St 1, Minnesota 1, Utah 1.