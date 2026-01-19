Iowa has officially entered the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time in the Jan Jensen era. The Hawkeyes are on a six-game winning streak and are undefeated in the Big Ten so far. The last time the program was ranked was when WNBA star Caitlin Clark was in her senior year and the Hawkeyes played in the national championship.

South Carolina avenged its November loss to Texas on Thursday, which kept the Gamecocks at No. 2. They are still one spot behind the UConn Huskies, who are the unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row.

UConn and No. 5 Vanderbilt are the last two undefeated teams remaining after now-No. 19 Texas Tech fell 65-59 to Kansas on Saturday. Interestingly enough, Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph played for the Huskies and was an assistant coach under Geno Auriemma from 2008 until 2021 before taking the job with the Commodores.

UCLA stayed at No. 3 following a 30-point victory over Maryland, who fell to No. 15. LSU, No. 6 for the second consecutive week, was outside the top 10 two weeks ago after a 0-2 start in SEC play. Since then, the Tigers have had three convincing wins against Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma.

The SEC is an unforgiving conference, and Kentucky fell out of the top 10 after getting a rough reminder with a 71-59 loss to an unranked Mississippis State on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss did take care of Mississippi State a week ago, but the Rebels got upset 82-59 by Georgia on Sunday -- a team they had beaten 79-62 earlier this month. Georgia's defense held the Rebels to a season low in points and shooting percentage, while Dani Carnegie scored a career-high 32 points.

Things are also competitive in the Big 12 and at the moment nobody is feeling it more than the Iowa State Cyclones, who continue to struggle without Addy Brown. They have officially fallen off the rankings following an 86-58 loss to Oklahoma State, which was the Cyclones' fifth consecutive loss.

The ACC doesn't stay behind when it comes to bringing the excitement. NC State's young roster was able to take now-No.8 Louisville to overtime on Sunday, but ultimately the Cardinals found an 88-80 victory. Imari Berry lifted the Cardinals with a career night that included a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 18-0 800 (32) 1 2 South Carolina 19-1 748 2 3 UCLA 17-1 734 3 4 Texas 19-2 710 4 5 Vanderbilt 18-0 671 5 6 LSU 17-2 598 6 7 Michigan 15-2 583 8 8 Louisville 18-3 574 9 9 TCU 18-1 550 10 10 Iowa 16-2 497 11 11 Kentucky 17-3 406 7 12 Ohio State 16-2 403 14 13 Michigan State 17-2 401 15 14 Baylor 17-3 391 18 15 Maryland 17-3 383 12 16 Oklahoma 14-4 365 13 17 Tennessee 13-3 323 20 18 Ole Miss 16-4 289 16 19 Texas Tech 19-1 205 17 20 Princeton 15-1 197 22 21 Duke 13-6 141 NR 22 West Virgina 15-4 116 NR 23 Alabama 17-3 65 21 24 Nebraska 14-4 48 24 25 Washington 14-4 443 NR

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 42, Illinois 42, Notre Dame 37, Georgia 36, Oklahoma St. 34, Iowa St. 12, Rode Island 9, Syracuse 4, NC State 4, Fairfield 2, N Dakota St 1, Minnesota 1, Utah 1.