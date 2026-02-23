Women's college basketball rankings: Iowa reenters top 10, Geno Auriemma makes history with 655th week in poll
The UConn coach passed Tara VanDerveer for most appearances by a coach in the AP Top 25
Iowa has reentered the top 10 of the AP Top 25 after a stellar performance from Ava Heiden led the Hawkeyes to a 62-44 victory over then-No. 6 Michigan. Jan Jensen's team is finishing the regular season strong and is now up to No. 2 and tied with Michigan in the Big Ten standings.
Heiden registered her eighth career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, along with two blocks and two steals. The sophomore was a key part of Iowa's defense, holding the now-No. 8 Wolverines to their lowest point total of the season.
Another big shake-up in the top 10 came from unranked Virginia upsetting then-No. 8 Louisville 74-72 in Kentucky. Meanwhile, then-No. 9 Duke had its 17-game winning streak snapped in a 53-51 loss against Clemson. Both winners are bubble teams, so this past weekend could have been a significant one when it comes to NCAA Tournament implications.
The top five did remain steady, although No. 5 Vanderbilt barely snuck away with an 81-79 win against Kentucky on Sunday. UConn is once again the unanimous No. 1, but this week is a little more special. The program has now appeared in the AP Top 25 poll a total of 655 times under Geno Auriemma, which tied former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer's record during her 41-year Hall of Fame career.
Tennessee is another historic women's basketball program, but the team has been struggling as of late. A 100-93 loss to Oklahoma became their fourth consecutive loss and now the Lady Vols have fallen out of the rankings.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|28-0
|775 (31)
|1
|2
|UCLA
|27-1
|744
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|27-1
|713
|3
|4
|Texas
|26-2
|665
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|25-3
|660
|5
|6
|LSU
|24-4
|624
|7
|7
|Oklahoma
|21-6
|543
|11
|8
|Michigan
|22-5
|531
|6
|9
|Iowa
|22-5
|522
|13
|10
|Louisville
|24-5
|472
|8
|11
|TCU
|25-4
|462
|12
|12
|Duke
|20-7
|449
|9
|13
|Ohio State
|23-5
|415
|10
|14
|Maryland
|22-6
|382
|14
|15
|Michigan State
|22-6
|319
|18
|16
|Kentucky
|20-8
|286
|16
|17
|West Virginia
|22-6
|264
|19
|18
|Baylor
|23-6
|224
|15
|19
|Ole Miss
|21-8
|219
|17
|20
|Texas Tech
|24-5
|206
|20
|21
|North Carolina
|23-6
|177
|22
|22
|Minnesota
|21-7
|161
|23
|23
|Georgia
|20-7
|68
|24
|24
|Alabama
|21-7
|55
|25
|25
|Princeton
|21-3
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado 23, Fairfield 18, Tennessee 12, Columbia 10, Rhode Island 7, N Dakota St 7, Virginia 6, Villanova 6, Southern Cal 5, Rice 4, Iowa St. 3, Syracuse 2, Illinois 2, Notre Dame 1, Washington 1, NC State 1.