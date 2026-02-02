The Louisville Cardinals are up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25, their highest ranking in four years. They are currently riding a 14-game winning streak, but it will be put to the test with a matchup against No. 17 Duke on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maryland has struggled in the Big Ten, with four consecutive losses to UCLA, Iowa, Washington and, most recently, Oregon. The Terrapins were in the top 10 for a significant part of the season, but they have been sliding down and are currently down to No. 22.

UConn remains the undefeated No. 1 team following a 30-point victory against Tennessee. Although we are used to seeing Geno Auriemma's program enjoy long winning streaks, this season has taught us that remaining unbeaten is anything but easy.

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a perfect Big Ten start until their trip to Los Angeles. Jan Jensen's team was up to No. 8 last week but dropped down two spots to No. 10 following consecutive losses to an unranked USC roster and No. 2 UCLA.

Vanderbilt, a team that started the season 20-0, initially didn't move down after its first loss to South Carolina. However, the Commodores followed that one with a loss to Ole Miss and that second misstep caused now-No. 7 Vanderbilt to drop out of the top five.

Texas Tech was also one of the last undefeated teams remaining, but after a 21-0 start, the team lost three out of four games to end January. Fortunately for them, this week they bounced back with a 62-60 victory over then-No. 12 TCU, which helped the Lady Raiders move up to No. 18. That was part of a day our own Lindsay Gibbs declared as "Super Sunday," which gave us games featuring 20 of the teams in the AP top 25, including seven games between ranked opponents.

While Sunday was a great day for some ranked teams, such as the now-No. 5 LSU Tigers, who registered their 12th game with 100 or more points in a victory over Alabama, others struggled. Now-No. 15 Baylor was upset by now No. 20 West Virginia, which is a continuation of the chaos we are seeing in the Big 12 and other conferences.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 23-0 775 (31) 1 2 UCLA 21-1 742 3 3 South Carolina 21-2 708 2 4 Texas 21-2 681 4 5 LSU 21-2 651 6 6 Louisville 21-3 612 7 7 Vanderbilt 21-2 581 5 8 Michigan 19-3 569 9 9 Ohio State 20-3 506 11 10 Iowa 18-4 452 9 11 Oklahoma 17-5 451 10 12 Michigan State 19-3 427 13 13 Ole Miss 18-4 424 17 14 TCU 20-3 364 12 15 Baylor 19-4 314 14 16 Kentucky 18-5 272 18 17 Duke 16-6 271 20 18 Texas Tech 21-3 250 21 19 Tennessee 14-5 224 15 20 West Virginia 18-5 184 22 21 Alabama 19-4 121 24 22 Maryland 17-6 104 16 23 Princeton 18-2 88 19 24 Washington 17-5 81 25 25 North Carolina 17-5 67 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia 66, Rhode Island 26, NC State 20, Nebraska 10, Minnesota 9, Illinois 6, Oklahoma St. 5, Syracuse 5, Iowa St. 4, Fairfield 3, Richmond 1, Southern Cal 1.