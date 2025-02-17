The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2019. They replaced UCLA after the Bruins suffered their first loss of the season against USC.

Texas was another candidate to move to the top spot after overcoming a slow start and knocking off LSU on Sunday. That was the Longhorns' third consecutive win over a top-10 opponent. They moved up to No. 2 while receiving eight first-place votes. UCLA still received six first-place votes this week but dropped to No. 3.

The Bruins almost suffered a second loss when facing Michigan State on Sunday while leading scorer Lauren Betts sat out with a foot injury. However, a 3-pointer by Timea Gardiner with 44 seconds remaining gave the Bruins the lead and a narrow 75-69 win.

USC improved to No. 4 after taking down UCLA thanks to a historically dominant two-way performance from JuJu Watkins. The Trojans were less assertive against Washington on Sunday, but still managed to get a 69-64 win.

UConn also had an exciting week with a dominant win against South Carolina. The Huskies' 87-58 victory snapped the Gamecocks' 71-game home winning streak, while proving Geno Auriemma's team is a dangerous one when locked in.

UConn is No. 5 this week while South Carolina dropped to No. 6. LSU, Ohio State, North Carolina and TCU round out the top 10.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Notre Dame 22-2 733 (16) 2 2 Texas 26-2 718 (8) 3 3 UCLA 24-1 694 (6) 1 4 USC 23-2 668 6 5 UConn 24-3 632 7 6 South Carolina 23-3 599 4 7 LSU 25-2 569 5 8 Ohio State 21-3 499 9 9 North Carolina 23-4 475 12 10 TCU 24-3 472 11 11 Duke 20-5 444 13 12 Kansas State 24-3 420 14 13 NC State 2-5 411 10 14 Kentucky 20-4 378 8 15 Tennessee 19-6 354 15 16 Oklahoma 19-6 327 16 17 West Virginia 20-5 190 18 18 Alabama 20-5 187 21 19 Baylor 22-5 154 25 20 Georgia Tech 21-5 136 19 21 Maryland 19-6 133 17 22 Michigan State 19-6 131 22 23 Creighton 21-4 96 24 24 Oklahoma State 20-5 90 20 25 Illinois 21-5 53 NR

Others receiving votes: California 48, Utah 43, Louisville 28, South Dakota State 17, Florida State 16, Richmond 10, Michigan 10, Mississippi 10, James Madison 2, Vanderbilt 2, Harvard 1