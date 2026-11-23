There was not a lot of major movement in this week's AP Top 25 poll, but Baylor finally broke into the rankings after giving No. 4 USC a tough battle on Friday. The Bears, now No. 25, led by 15 points after the first quarter but ultimately fell 78-69 to JuJu Watkins and the rest of the Trojans at Intuit Dome in the inaugural Hollywood Hardwood Classic.

The top 10 remained unchanged this week with South Carolina still unanimously at No. 1. South Carolina will face No. 7 UConn on Tuesday with the chance to hand the Huskies their third loss of this young season.

No. 6 Texas deserves a shoutout this week. The Longhorns, are off to a 6-0 start after a 75–61 win against Ohio State on Sunday. The team was led by Breya Cunningham with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Speaking of the Buckeyes, they have two losses already, but their performance throughout the week kept them at No. 19. They shared that spot with Ole Miss in the previous poll, but Ohio State broke the tie with a 60-57 win over the now-No. 21 Rebels on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the rest of this week's rankings.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25 rankings (Week 3)

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREV 1 South Carolina 6-0 825 (33) 1 2 Michigan 5-0 788 2 3 Louisville 9-0 741 3 4 USC 4-1 719 4 5 Duke 6-0 691 5 6 Texas 6-0 663 6 7 UConn 4-2 611 7 8 Iowa 5-1 564 8 9 LSU 6-0 549 9 10 UCLA 6-0 525 10 11 Kentucky 6-0 479 12 12 Vanderbilt 5-1 467 11 13 Notre Dame 5-0 440 13 14 Oklahoma 6-0 414 14 15 TCU 8-0 347 15 16 Washington 6-0 321 16 17 Minnesota 6-0 279 17 18 Maryland 4-1 274 18 19 Ohio State 5-2 210 19 20 Illinois 4-0 167 21 21 Ole Miss 5-1 156 19 22 West Virginia 5-0 125 22 23 Nebraska 6-0 120 23 24 North Carolina 4-2 85 24 25 Baylor 6-1 57 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 36, NC State 25, Virginia 14, Arizona State 13, Michigan State 10, Princeton 6, Colorado 4