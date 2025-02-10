Notre Dame rose to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll after South Carolina suffered an upset loss to Texas on Sunday. This is the Fighting Irish's best ranking since 2019. Meanwhile, UCLA remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive week.
The Gamecocks dropped to No. 4, while the Longhorns climbed to No. 3. South Carolina's loss also ended the Gamecocks' 57-game winning streak in regular-season SEC games, which dated back to December 2021.
It was also quite the week for No. 15 Tennessee, as the Lady Vols upset No. 5 UConn. That was the program's first win over the Huskies since 2007.
Kim Caldwell's team nearly caused more chaos in the rankings after almost pulling off an upset win over LSU while breaking its season record for 3-pointers. The Tigers survived that matchup, 82-77, with Aneesah Morrow registering her 23rd double-double of the season. That win helped LSU move back into the top five.
Vanderbilt and Cal dropped out of the top 25, with Creighton and Baylor sliding in to take their spots. This is the Bluejays' first appearance in the poll this regular season, while Baylor has been ranked five weeks, including preseason.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|23-0
|775 (31)
|1
|2
|Notre Dame
|21-2
|733
|3
|3
|Texas
|24-2
|713
|4
|4
|South Carolina
|22-2
|687
|2
|5
|LSU
|25-1
|646
|6
|6
|USC
|21-2
|628
|7
|7
|UConn
|22-3
|570
|5
|8
|Kentucky
|19-2
|521
|11
|9
|Ohio State
|20-3
|487
|8
|10
|NC State
|19-4
|480
|14
|11
|TCU
|22-3
|443
|9
|12
|North Carolina
|21-4
|429
|13
|13
|Duke
|19-5
|426
|10
|14
|Kansas State
|22-3
|407
|12
|15
|Tennessee
|17-6
|316
|19
|16
|Oklahoma
|17-6
|311
|15
|17
|Maryland
|19-5
|290
|16
|18
|West Virginia
|19-4
|258
|18
|19
|Georgia Tech
|20-4
|257
|17
|20
|Oklahoma State
|19-4
|156
|25
|21
|Alabama
|20-5
|146
|23
|22
|Michigan State
|18-5
|86
|20
|23
|Florida State
|19-5
|78
|22
|24
|Creighton
|2-4
|61
|NR
|25
|Baylor
|20-5
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: California 38, Illinois 22, Vanderbilt 20, Utah 14, South Dakota State 7, Michigan 6, Richmond 5, Mississippi 4, Columbia 3, Harvard 2, Louisville 1, Grand Canyon 1.