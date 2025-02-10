Notre Dame rose to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll after South Carolina suffered an upset loss to Texas on Sunday. This is the Fighting Irish's best ranking since 2019. Meanwhile, UCLA remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive week.

The Gamecocks dropped to No. 4, while the Longhorns climbed to No. 3. South Carolina's loss also ended the Gamecocks' 57-game winning streak in regular-season SEC games, which dated back to December 2021.

It was also quite the week for No. 15 Tennessee, as the Lady Vols upset No. 5 UConn. That was the program's first win over the Huskies since 2007.

Kim Caldwell's team nearly caused more chaos in the rankings after almost pulling off an upset win over LSU while breaking its season record for 3-pointers. The Tigers survived that matchup, 82-77, with Aneesah Morrow registering her 23rd double-double of the season. That win helped LSU move back into the top five.

Vanderbilt and Cal dropped out of the top 25, with Creighton and Baylor sliding in to take their spots. This is the Bluejays' first appearance in the poll this regular season, while Baylor has been ranked five weeks, including preseason.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 23-0 775 (31) 1 2 Notre Dame 21-2 733 3 3 Texas 24-2 713 4 4 South Carolina 22-2 687 2 5 LSU 25-1 646 6 6 USC 21-2 628 7 7 UConn 22-3 570 5 8 Kentucky 19-2 521 11 9 Ohio State 20-3 487 8 10 NC State 19-4 480 14 11 TCU 22-3 443 9 12 North Carolina 21-4 429 13 13 Duke 19-5 426 10 14 Kansas State 22-3 407 12 15 Tennessee 17-6 316 19 16 Oklahoma 17-6 311 15 17 Maryland 19-5 290 16 18 West Virginia 19-4 258 18 19 Georgia Tech 20-4 257 17 20 Oklahoma State 19-4 156 25 21 Alabama 20-5 146 23 22 Michigan State 18-5 86 20 23 Florida State 19-5 78 22 24 Creighton 2-4 61 NR 25 Baylor 20-5 48 NR

Others receiving votes: California 38, Illinois 22, Vanderbilt 20, Utah 14, South Dakota State 7, Michigan 6, Richmond 5, Mississippi 4, Columbia 3, Harvard 2, Louisville 1, Grand Canyon 1.