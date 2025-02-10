usatsi-25377719-1-1.jpg
USATSI

Notre Dame rose to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll after South Carolina suffered an upset loss to Texas on Sunday. This is the Fighting Irish's best ranking since 2019.  Meanwhile, UCLA remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive week.

The Gamecocks dropped to No. 4, while the Longhorns climbed to No. 3. South Carolina's loss also ended the Gamecocks' 57-game winning streak in regular-season SEC games, which dated back to December 2021. 

It was also quite the week for No. 15 Tennessee, as the Lady Vols upset No. 5 UConn. That was the program's first win over the Huskies since 2007.

Three reasons why Tennessee got its first win over UConn since 2007
Isabel Gonzalez
Three reasons why Tennessee got its first win over UConn since 2007

Kim Caldwell's team nearly caused more chaos in the rankings after almost pulling off an upset win over LSU while breaking its season record for 3-pointers. The Tigers survived that matchup, 82-77, with Aneesah Morrow registering her 23rd double-double of the season. That win helped LSU move back into the top five.

Vanderbilt and Cal dropped out of the top 25, with Creighton and Baylor sliding in to take their spots. This is the Bluejays' first appearance in the poll this regular season, while Baylor has been ranked five weeks, including preseason.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA23-0775 (31)1
2Notre Dame21-27333
3Texas24-27134
4South Carolina22-26872
5LSU25-16466
6USC21-26287
7UConn22-35705
8Kentucky19-252111
9Ohio State20-34878
10NC State19-448014
11TCU22-34439
12North Carolina21-442913
13Duke19-542610
14Kansas State22-340712
15Tennessee17-631619
16Oklahoma17-631115
17Maryland19-529016
18West Virginia19-425818
19Georgia Tech20-425717
20Oklahoma State19-415625
21Alabama20-514623
22Michigan State18-58620
23Florida State19-57822
24Creighton2-461NR
25Baylor20-548NR

Others receiving votes: California 38, Illinois 22, Vanderbilt 20, Utah 14, South Dakota State 7, Michigan 6, Richmond 5, Mississippi 4, Columbia 3, Harvard 2, Louisville 1, Grand Canyon 1.