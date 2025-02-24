Texas has replaced Notre Dame as the No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll. This is the first time the Longhorns are at the top of the rankings since 2004. Vic Schaefer's team has won four consecutive games against ranked opponents, including three against top-10 teams.

The Fighting Irish fell to No. 3 after a 104-95 double-overtime loss to the NC State Wolfpack, who moved into the top 10.

This has been a very competitive season, and the parity is clear by the fact that four different teams have been ranked No. 1: South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame and Texas. This is only the sixth season in which four teams have been ranked No. 1 since the poll began in 1976. If the trend continues, the 2024-25 campaign could be one for the books because there have never been five different programs ranked No. 1 in a single season.

Georgia Tech fell out the rankings after losing 73-70 to Florida State on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Seminoles reentered at No. 24. Illinois also exited after suffering a 10-point loss to USC. Louisville is back in at 25 because of a win over then-No. 11 Duke on Thursday, and then keeping it close in a 79-75 loss to now-No. 8 North Carolina on Sunday.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Texas 26-2 756 (19) 2 2 UCLA 26-1 736 (11) 3 3 Notre Dame 24-3 715 1 4 USC 25-2 702 (1) 4 5 UConn 26-3 649 5 6 South Carolina 25-3 620 6 7 LSU 27-2 590 7 8 North Carolina 25-4 529 9 9 NC State 22-5 526 13 10 TCU 26-3 517 10 11 Tennessee 21-6 418 15 12 Ohio State 23-4 406 8 13 Oklahoma 21-6 382 16 14 Kansas State 25-4 376 12 15 Kentucky 21-5 353 14 16 Duke 21-7 323 11 17 Baylor 24-5 256 19 18 West Virginia 21-6 225 17 19 Maryland 21-6 198 21 20 Alabama 22-6 196 22 21 Oklahoma State 22-5 147 24 22 Creighton 23-4 121 23 23 Michigan State 20-7 104 22 24 Florida State 22-6 64 NR 25 Louisviile 19-8 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 32, South Dakota State 22, Utah 19, Illinois 14, Richmond 12, California 7, James Madison 5, Mississippi 4, Iowa 2, Harvard 2, Fairfield 1