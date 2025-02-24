usatsi-25305028-1-1.jpg
Texas has replaced Notre Dame as the No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll. This is the first time the Longhorns are at the top of the rankings since 2004. Vic Schaefer's team has won four consecutive games against ranked opponents, including three against top-10 teams. 

The Fighting Irish fell to No. 3 after a 104-95 double-overtime loss to the NC State Wolfpack, who moved into the top 10.

This has been a very competitive season, and the parity is clear by the fact that four different teams have been ranked No. 1: South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame and Texas. This is only the sixth season in which four teams have been ranked No. 1 since the poll began in 1976. If the trend continues, the 2024-25 campaign could be one for the books because there have never been five different programs ranked No. 1 in a single season.

Georgia Tech fell out the rankings after losing 73-70 to Florida State on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Seminoles reentered at No. 24. Illinois also exited after suffering a 10-point loss to USC. Louisville is back in at 25 because of a win over then-No. 11 Duke on Thursday, and then keeping it close in a 79-75 loss to now-No. 8 North Carolina on Sunday.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1Texas26-2756 (19)2
2UCLA26-1736 (11)3
3Notre Dame 24-37151
4USC25-2702 (1)4
5UConn26-36495
6South Carolina25-36206
7LSU27-25907
8North Carolina25-45299
9NC State22-552613
10TCU26-351710
11Tennessee21-641815
12Ohio State23-44068
13Oklahoma21-638216
14Kansas State25-437612
15Kentucky21-535314
16Duke21-732311
17Baylor24-525619
18West Virginia21-622517
19Maryland21-619821
20Alabama22-619622
21Oklahoma State22-514724
22Creighton23-412123
23Michigan State20-710422
24Florida State22-664NR
25Louisviile 19-846NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 32, South Dakota State 22, Utah 19, Illinois 14, Richmond 12, California 7, James Madison 5, Mississippi 4, Iowa 2, Harvard 2, Fairfield 1