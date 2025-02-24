Texas has replaced Notre Dame as the No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll. This is the first time the Longhorns are at the top of the rankings since 2004. Vic Schaefer's team has won four consecutive games against ranked opponents, including three against top-10 teams.
The Fighting Irish fell to No. 3 after a 104-95 double-overtime loss to the NC State Wolfpack, who moved into the top 10.
This has been a very competitive season, and the parity is clear by the fact that four different teams have been ranked No. 1: South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame and Texas. This is only the sixth season in which four teams have been ranked No. 1 since the poll began in 1976. If the trend continues, the 2024-25 campaign could be one for the books because there have never been five different programs ranked No. 1 in a single season.
Georgia Tech fell out the rankings after losing 73-70 to Florida State on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Seminoles reentered at No. 24. Illinois also exited after suffering a 10-point loss to USC. Louisville is back in at 25 because of a win over then-No. 11 Duke on Thursday, and then keeping it close in a 79-75 loss to now-No. 8 North Carolina on Sunday.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Texas
|26-2
|756 (19)
|2
|2
|UCLA
|26-1
|736 (11)
|3
|3
|Notre Dame
|24-3
|715
|1
|4
|USC
|25-2
|702 (1)
|4
|5
|UConn
|26-3
|649
|5
|6
|South Carolina
|25-3
|620
|6
|7
|LSU
|27-2
|590
|7
|8
|North Carolina
|25-4
|529
|9
|9
|NC State
|22-5
|526
|13
|10
|TCU
|26-3
|517
|10
|11
|Tennessee
|21-6
|418
|15
|12
|Ohio State
|23-4
|406
|8
|13
|Oklahoma
|21-6
|382
|16
|14
|Kansas State
|25-4
|376
|12
|15
|Kentucky
|21-5
|353
|14
|16
|Duke
|21-7
|323
|11
|17
|Baylor
|24-5
|256
|19
|18
|West Virginia
|21-6
|225
|17
|19
|Maryland
|21-6
|198
|21
|20
|Alabama
|22-6
|196
|22
|21
|Oklahoma State
|22-5
|147
|24
|22
|Creighton
|23-4
|121
|23
|23
|Michigan State
|20-7
|104
|22
|24
|Florida State
|22-6
|64
|NR
|25
|Louisviile
|19-8
|46
|NR
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 32, South Dakota State 22, Utah 19, Illinois 14, Richmond 12, California 7, James Madison 5, Mississippi 4, Iowa 2, Harvard 2, Fairfield 1