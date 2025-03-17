usatsi-25412879-1-1.jpg
UCLA will enter the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed as well as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The rest of the No. 1 seeds -- South Carolina, Texas and USC -- are in the top five.

The UConn Huskies, who were given a No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament, are staying at No. 3 this week.

Since most of the major conference tournaments were already over by last Monday, there were hardly any changes in the AP rankings this week. The only movement is Creighton dropping down one spot to No. 23 after falling to UConn in the Big East championship game. Florida State, who lost to North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals, moved up one spot to replace the Bluejays.

This was the last AP Top 25 before the NCAA Tournament begins. The will be no more rankings released until a champion is crowned in Tampa Bay, Fla. on April 6.

In this last poll before the Big Dance tips off, the SEC is well represented with eight ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 have five each, and the Big Ten has four.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA30-2779 (19)1
2South Carolina30-3761 (8)2
3UConn31-3737 (5)3
4USC28-37134
5Texas31-36895
6TCU31-36266
7Duke26-76087
8Notre Dame26-55668
9NC State26-65649
10LSU28-550210
11Oklahoma25-747311
12North Carolina27-742412
13Kentucky27-739113
14Baylor27-738714
15Ohio State25-636915
16West Virginia24-733916
17Oklahoma State25-624717
18Maryland23-721518
19Kansas State26-720919
20Tennesse22-914920
21Alabama23-813721
22Florida State23-812423
23Creighton26-610222
24South Dakota State29-38324
25Ole Miss20-105825

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Michigan 31, Michigan State 20, Louisville 14, Iowa 14, Georgia Tech 8, James Madison 7, Harvard 5, Fairfield 5, California 3