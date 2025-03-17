UCLA will enter the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed as well as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The rest of the No. 1 seeds -- South Carolina, Texas and USC -- are in the top five.

The UConn Huskies, who were given a No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament, are staying at No. 3 this week.

Since most of the major conference tournaments were already over by last Monday, there were hardly any changes in the AP rankings this week. The only movement is Creighton dropping down one spot to No. 23 after falling to UConn in the Big East championship game. Florida State, who lost to North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals, moved up one spot to replace the Bluejays.

This was the last AP Top 25 before the NCAA Tournament begins. The will be no more rankings released until a champion is crowned in Tampa Bay, Fla. on April 6.

In this last poll before the Big Dance tips off, the SEC is well represented with eight ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 have five each, and the Big Ten has four.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 30-2 779 (19) 1 2 South Carolina 30-3 761 (8) 2 3 UConn 31-3 737 (5) 3 4 USC 28-3 713 4 5 Texas 31-3 689 5 6 TCU 31-3 626 6 7 Duke 26-7 608 7 8 Notre Dame 26-5 566 8 9 NC State 26-6 564 9 10 LSU 28-5 502 10 11 Oklahoma 25-7 473 11 12 North Carolina 27-7 424 12 13 Kentucky 27-7 391 13 14 Baylor 27-7 387 14 15 Ohio State 25-6 369 15 16 West Virginia 24-7 339 16 17 Oklahoma State 25-6 247 17 18 Maryland 23-7 215 18 19 Kansas State 26-7 209 19 20 Tennesse 22-9 149 20 21 Alabama 23-8 137 21 22 Florida State 23-8 124 23 23 Creighton 26-6 102 22 24 South Dakota State 29-3 83 24 25 Ole Miss 20-10 58 25

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Michigan 31, Michigan State 20, Louisville 14, Iowa 14, Georgia Tech 8, James Madison 7, Harvard 5, Fairfield 5, California 3