ucla-wbb-getty.png
Getty Images

UCLA is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 11th consecutive week, but this is the first time the Bruins are a unanimous selection. Cori Close's roster is the last undefeated team in the nation with a 21-0 record, and the team has tied the longest winning streak in program history.

The Bruins have a tough test coming up on Wednesday as they host No. 8 Ohio State -- a team whose only slip-up was a three-point loss to Penn State in January.

Meanwhile, now-No. 7 USC dropped out of the top five after falling to Iowa during Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement day. The Trojans face Wisconsin on Wednesday and then Ohio State on Saturday.

No. 2 South Carolina took care of then-No. 18 Tennessee last Monday, which was the Gamecocks' fifth consecutive win against a ranked opponent. They also beat Auburn on Sunday while celebrating the retirement of A'ja Wilson's jersey.

Kentucky moved up to No. 11 following wins over Alabama and Oklahoma. This is the highest ranking for the Wildcats since 2021, which says a lot about what first-year coach Kenny Brooks is doing with the program.

Things were relatively calm with no new teams in the poll this week. 

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA21-0800 (32)1
2South Carolina21-17672
3Notre Dame19-27373
4Texas22-26885
5UConn21-26616
6LSU23-16467
7USC19-26064
8Ohio State20-15798
9TCU21-25279
10Duke17-449410
11Kentucky19-248612
12Kansas State21-246411
13North Carolina20-441815
14NC State17-433717
15Oklahoma16-629413
16Maryland17-528514
17Georgia Tech18-426220
18West Virginia17-423721
19Tennessee16-523518
20Michigan State18-423017
21Cal19-420319
22Florida State18-414825
23Alabama18-510122
24Vanderbilt18-54523
25Oklahoma State18-43324

Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1