UCLA is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 11th consecutive week, but this is the first time the Bruins are a unanimous selection. Cori Close's roster is the last undefeated team in the nation with a 21-0 record, and the team has tied the longest winning streak in program history.

The Bruins have a tough test coming up on Wednesday as they host No. 8 Ohio State -- a team whose only slip-up was a three-point loss to Penn State in January.

Meanwhile, now-No. 7 USC dropped out of the top five after falling to Iowa during Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement day. The Trojans face Wisconsin on Wednesday and then Ohio State on Saturday.

No. 2 South Carolina took care of then-No. 18 Tennessee last Monday, which was the Gamecocks' fifth consecutive win against a ranked opponent. They also beat Auburn on Sunday while celebrating the retirement of A'ja Wilson's jersey.

Kentucky moved up to No. 11 following wins over Alabama and Oklahoma. This is the highest ranking for the Wildcats since 2021, which says a lot about what first-year coach Kenny Brooks is doing with the program.

Things were relatively calm with no new teams in the poll this week.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 21-0 800 (32) 1 2 South Carolina 21-1 767 2 3 Notre Dame 19-2 737 3 4 Texas 22-2 688 5 5 UConn 21-2 661 6 6 LSU 23-1 646 7 7 USC 19-2 606 4 8 Ohio State 20-1 579 8 9 TCU 21-2 527 9 10 Duke 17-4 494 10 11 Kentucky 19-2 486 12 12 Kansas State 21-2 464 11 13 North Carolina 20-4 418 15 14 NC State 17-4 337 17 15 Oklahoma 16-6 294 13 16 Maryland 17-5 285 14 17 Georgia Tech 18-4 262 20 18 West Virginia 17-4 237 21 19 Tennessee 16-5 235 18 20 Michigan State 18-4 230 17 21 Cal 19-4 203 19 22 Florida State 18-4 148 25 23 Alabama 18-5 101 22 24 Vanderbilt 18-5 45 23 25 Oklahoma State 18-4 33 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1