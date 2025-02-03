UCLA is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 11th consecutive week, but this is the first time the Bruins are a unanimous selection. Cori Close's roster is the last undefeated team in the nation with a 21-0 record, and the team has tied the longest winning streak in program history.
The Bruins have a tough test coming up on Wednesday as they host No. 8 Ohio State -- a team whose only slip-up was a three-point loss to Penn State in January.
Meanwhile, now-No. 7 USC dropped out of the top five after falling to Iowa during Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement day. The Trojans face Wisconsin on Wednesday and then Ohio State on Saturday.
No. 2 South Carolina took care of then-No. 18 Tennessee last Monday, which was the Gamecocks' fifth consecutive win against a ranked opponent. They also beat Auburn on Sunday while celebrating the retirement of A'ja Wilson's jersey.
Kentucky moved up to No. 11 following wins over Alabama and Oklahoma. This is the highest ranking for the Wildcats since 2021, which says a lot about what first-year coach Kenny Brooks is doing with the program.
Things were relatively calm with no new teams in the poll this week.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|21-0
|800 (32)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|21-1
|767
|2
|3
|Notre Dame
|19-2
|737
|3
|4
|Texas
|22-2
|688
|5
|5
|UConn
|21-2
|661
|6
|6
|LSU
|23-1
|646
|7
|7
|USC
|19-2
|606
|4
|8
|Ohio State
|20-1
|579
|8
|9
|TCU
|21-2
|527
|9
|10
|Duke
|17-4
|494
|10
|11
|Kentucky
|19-2
|486
|12
|12
|Kansas State
|21-2
|464
|11
|13
|North Carolina
|20-4
|418
|15
|14
|NC State
|17-4
|337
|17
|15
|Oklahoma
|16-6
|294
|13
|16
|Maryland
|17-5
|285
|14
|17
|Georgia Tech
|18-4
|262
|20
|18
|West Virginia
|17-4
|237
|21
|19
|Tennessee
|16-5
|235
|18
|20
|Michigan State
|18-4
|230
|17
|21
|Cal
|19-4
|203
|19
|22
|Florida State
|18-4
|148
|25
|23
|Alabama
|18-5
|101
|22
|24
|Vanderbilt
|18-5
|45
|23
|25
|Oklahoma State
|18-4
|33
|24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1