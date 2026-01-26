ucla-kiki-rice-postgame-interview.png
The SEC has been absolute chaos, and it doesn't seem things will calm down anytime soon. This week, 10 teams from the conference are ranked in the AP Top 25, the most by a conference in the 50-year history of the women's basketball poll.

On Sunday, Vanderbilt's perfect 20-0 start was ruined by the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were bouncing back from a tough overtime loss to Oklahoma.  Regardless, their resume so far allowed the Commodores to stay at No. 5. UConn, the last undefeated team remaining in women's college basketball, is still the unanimous No. 1.

South Carolina's week of mixed results has the Gamecocks down one spot to No. 3, which allowed UCLA to move up to No. 2. Meanwhile, Texas stayed at No. 4 and LSU at No. 6.

The Big Ten has seven teams currently ranked. Only UCLA and No. 8 Iowa remain unbeaten in league play, and we get a matchup between them on Sunday as the Hawkeyes travel to Los Angeles. For the first time in program history, Iowa got three consecutive regular-season wins against ranked opponents. Their most recent outing resulted in a statement 91-70 win against now-No. 11 Ohio State. 

Texas Tech was one of the last three undefeated teams remaining in the nation, but the Lady Raiders suffered losses to Big 12 opponents Kansas State and BYU in the past week and a half. However, they bounced back with a 28-point victory over Utah, which kept them in the top 25 for at least one more week.

With a winter storm hitting the country, multiple sporting events had to be rescheduled and some are still currently listed as postponed. This includes one between No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Ole Miss, which was originally set to take place on Monday night.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UConn21-0775 (31)1
2UCLA19-17403
3South Carolina20-27042
4Texas19-26774
5Vanderbilt20-16375
6LSU18-26326
7Louisville19-35698
8Iowa18-255910
9Michigan17-35357
10Oklahoma16-444816
11Ohio State18-344012
12TCU19-24359
13Michigan State18-241013
14Baylor18-338814
15Tennessee14-336017
16Maryland17-428815
17Ole Miss17-425618
18Kentucky17-523111
19Princeton17-119020
20Duke14-616521
21Texas Tech20-215219
22West Virginia17-412022
23Georgia18-3106NR
24Alabama18-39223
25Washington15-47225

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 47, Rhode Island 16, Nebraska 14, Minnesota 6, NC State 5, Illinois 3, Fairfield 2, Oklahoma St. 1.