Women's college basketball rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 2, SEC makes history with 10 teams in AP Top 25
Meanwhile, after South Carolina routed Vanderbilt, UConn is the last undefeated team in women's college basketball
The SEC has been absolute chaos, and it doesn't seem things will calm down anytime soon. This week, 10 teams from the conference are ranked in the AP Top 25, the most by a conference in the 50-year history of the women's basketball poll.
On Sunday, Vanderbilt's perfect 20-0 start was ruined by the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were bouncing back from a tough overtime loss to Oklahoma. Regardless, their resume so far allowed the Commodores to stay at No. 5. UConn, the last undefeated team remaining in women's college basketball, is still the unanimous No. 1.
South Carolina's week of mixed results has the Gamecocks down one spot to No. 3, which allowed UCLA to move up to No. 2. Meanwhile, Texas stayed at No. 4 and LSU at No. 6.
The Big Ten has seven teams currently ranked. Only UCLA and No. 8 Iowa remain unbeaten in league play, and we get a matchup between them on Sunday as the Hawkeyes travel to Los Angeles. For the first time in program history, Iowa got three consecutive regular-season wins against ranked opponents. Their most recent outing resulted in a statement 91-70 win against now-No. 11 Ohio State.
Texas Tech was one of the last three undefeated teams remaining in the nation, but the Lady Raiders suffered losses to Big 12 opponents Kansas State and BYU in the past week and a half. However, they bounced back with a 28-point victory over Utah, which kept them in the top 25 for at least one more week.
With a winter storm hitting the country, multiple sporting events had to be rescheduled and some are still currently listed as postponed. This includes one between No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Ole Miss, which was originally set to take place on Monday night.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|21-0
|775 (31)
|1
|2
|UCLA
|19-1
|740
|3
|3
|South Carolina
|20-2
|704
|2
|4
|Texas
|19-2
|677
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|20-1
|637
|5
|6
|LSU
|18-2
|632
|6
|7
|Louisville
|19-3
|569
|8
|8
|Iowa
|18-2
|559
|10
|9
|Michigan
|17-3
|535
|7
|10
|Oklahoma
|16-4
|448
|16
|11
|Ohio State
|18-3
|440
|12
|12
|TCU
|19-2
|435
|9
|13
|Michigan State
|18-2
|410
|13
|14
|Baylor
|18-3
|388
|14
|15
|Tennessee
|14-3
|360
|17
|16
|Maryland
|17-4
|288
|15
|17
|Ole Miss
|17-4
|256
|18
|18
|Kentucky
|17-5
|231
|11
|19
|Princeton
|17-1
|190
|20
|20
|Duke
|14-6
|165
|21
|21
|Texas Tech
|20-2
|152
|19
|22
|West Virginia
|17-4
|120
|22
|23
|Georgia
|18-3
|106
|NR
|24
|Alabama
|18-3
|92
|23
|25
|Washington
|15-4
|72
|25
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 47, Rhode Island 16, Nebraska 14, Minnesota 6, NC State 5, Illinois 3, Fairfield 2, Oklahoma St. 1.