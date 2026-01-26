The SEC has been absolute chaos, and it doesn't seem things will calm down anytime soon. This week, 10 teams from the conference are ranked in the AP Top 25, the most by a conference in the 50-year history of the women's basketball poll.

On Sunday, Vanderbilt's perfect 20-0 start was ruined by the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were bouncing back from a tough overtime loss to Oklahoma. Regardless, their resume so far allowed the Commodores to stay at No. 5. UConn, the last undefeated team remaining in women's college basketball, is still the unanimous No. 1.

South Carolina's week of mixed results has the Gamecocks down one spot to No. 3, which allowed UCLA to move up to No. 2. Meanwhile, Texas stayed at No. 4 and LSU at No. 6.

The Big Ten has seven teams currently ranked. Only UCLA and No. 8 Iowa remain unbeaten in league play, and we get a matchup between them on Sunday as the Hawkeyes travel to Los Angeles. For the first time in program history, Iowa got three consecutive regular-season wins against ranked opponents. Their most recent outing resulted in a statement 91-70 win against now-No. 11 Ohio State.

Texas Tech was one of the last three undefeated teams remaining in the nation, but the Lady Raiders suffered losses to Big 12 opponents Kansas State and BYU in the past week and a half. However, they bounced back with a 28-point victory over Utah, which kept them in the top 25 for at least one more week.

With a winter storm hitting the country, multiple sporting events had to be rescheduled and some are still currently listed as postponed. This includes one between No. 15 Tennessee and No. 17 Ole Miss, which was originally set to take place on Monday night.

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 21-0 775 (31) 1 2 UCLA 19-1 740 3 3 South Carolina 20-2 704 2 4 Texas 19-2 677 4 5 Vanderbilt 20-1 637 5 6 LSU 18-2 632 6 7 Louisville 19-3 569 8 8 Iowa 18-2 559 10 9 Michigan 17-3 535 7 10 Oklahoma 16-4 448 16 11 Ohio State 18-3 440 12 12 TCU 19-2 435 9 13 Michigan State 18-2 410 13 14 Baylor 18-3 388 14 15 Tennessee 14-3 360 17 16 Maryland 17-4 288 15 17 Ole Miss 17-4 256 18 18 Kentucky 17-5 231 11 19 Princeton 17-1 190 20 20 Duke 14-6 165 21 21 Texas Tech 20-2 152 19 22 West Virginia 17-4 120 22 23 Georgia 18-3 106 NR 24 Alabama 18-3 92 23 25 Washington 15-4 72 25

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 47, Rhode Island 16, Nebraska 14, Minnesota 6, NC State 5, Illinois 3, Fairfield 2, Oklahoma St. 1.